Coronation Street star debuts new look and it’s honestly eclipsed Stephen’s death

Fans were delighted by this unexpected makeover

By Joel Harley

Fans of Coronation Street were overjoyed to see one character show off an all-new look in Friday night’s episode of the soap. This came during the climax of Stephen Reid’s murderous campaign of terror upon the cobbles.

As the storyline came to an end, most were thrilled by Stephen’s bloody exit – being run over by Peter Barlow – but others were left distracted by one character’s sudden makeover.

Adam, Sarah, Michael and Shona looking shocked on Corrie
Adam’s had a haircut (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Adam Barlow unveils new look as Stephen exits the cobbles

Having learned that Jenny Connor had thwarted his escape to Thailand – by stealing his passport – Stephen returned to Weatherfield. He trapped Jenny and neice Sarah Platt in the Rovers, knocking the latter unconscious with a bottle.

Outside, Sarah’s friends and family fretted over her whereabouts. In the search for Sarah, now-ex-husband Adam Barlow discovered that Stephen was holed up inside the Rovers with his hostages.

Stephen and Jenny argue on Coronation Street as he threatens her with a bottle
Adam’s new look distracted some fans from the events at hand (Credit: ITV)

Stephen’s story came to an abrupt end as he threatened Jenny otuside with a broken bottle – before being mowed down by a furious Peter Barlow.

But it was Adam that some fans were more interested in, with the character showing off a sharp new lo0k in the episode. The character, known recently for his greasy, slicked back hair, debuted a buzz-cut back and sides, with it worn spiky on top.

Coronation Street's Adam is in the Rovers
Fans have grown tired of Adam’s usual greasy look (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coronation Street fans rejoice at Adam’s new look

As the episode aired, a number of Corrie fans praised Adam’s new look. Most agreed that it looked much better than his old, longer look.

“YES ADAM HAS GOT HIS SEXY HAIR BACK! Looks way better than when he has it long!” celebrated one fan.

“Yay, Adam has nice hair again,” commented another.

“God bless the return of the beautiful Adam Barlow. And a fresh trim,” said another fan.

“Not Adam trying to upstage Uncle Stephen’s big night with a new hairdo!” joked a fourth.

Are you a fan of Adam’s sharp new look?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Joel Harley is a professional writer with a love of horror movies, Nicolas Cage and British soap operas. When not waxing lyrical about the Dingles and the Mitchells, you can find Joel writing for Total Film, Starburst and Comic Book Resources.

