Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank shares his real-life heartache over Paul’s MND diagnosis

Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank has revealed the real-life heartbreak behind an upcoming, tragic storyline.

In sad scenes, Paul Foreman will be diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Paul, who’s played by Peter Ash, is currently struggling with symptoms he thinks were caused by his motorcycle accident. But next month he’ll get the devastating news that the doctors think he could have MND.

And later in the month, the diagnosis will be confirmed.

Because MND is incurable, it does mean that Paul will eventually die from the condition – so that in turn means this will be an exit storyline for Peter Ash. But Coronation Street bosses have said the story will follow the progress of his disease and Paul’s declining health, over the course of several months.

Billy’s got heartbreak in his future (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Tragic news

Paul will at first keep the news secret from boyfriend Billy, played by Daniel Brocklebank, but eventually he tells him what’s been happening.

Daniel has revealed that when he heard about the storyline that he was so shocked his legs went weak! That’s because he’s got a close family connection to the condition – his grandfather sadly died from MND 20 years ago. And since then, Daniel has been working with the Motor Neurone Disease Association, raising money and awareness for the charity.

Paul’s got a lot on his mind (Credit: ITV)

Personal connection for Daniel Brocklebank

“When I first got the phone call from Verity MacLeod (Corrie’s assistant producer), I was out walking my dogs,” Daniel remembers. “Verity told me what the storyline was going to be. They had no idea of my history with MND or with the association, so it was a bit of a shock.”

This is something I’ve lived through in my own life. Then because I’ve been working with the MND Association for so long, I’ve met a lot of other people with MND. It’s a subject that’s close to my heart.”

He says he was initially quite worried about what the storyline could throw up.

“My legs went a little bit weak, because it just brings back memories of that time and I did wonder this could potentially be quite triggering in lots of ways,” he says.

But after speaking to his family, Daniel decided this storyline – and speaking about his own experiences with MND – would be helpful to other people who might be going through the same thing.

“I was well aware of how much publicity this will give MND and the association,” Daniel says.

“Obviously it’s extremely sad to know we’ll eventually lose Peter as I love working with him. But for the illness and the association and for my grandfather and all the people I’ve met over the last 20 years who have suffered with the illness, in a strange way it’s lovely to commemorate them and their stories. And hopefully raise awareness and get us to a point where we can fund enough research to find something to slow MND down and ultimately cure it.”

Daniel says telling this story is a lovely way to commemorate MND sufferers, including his grandfather (Credit: ITV)

Billy’s heartbreak

Daniel’s keen to point out that while he knows a lot about MND, his alter ego Billy doesn’t.

“Billy’s knowledge of MND is very different from my knowledge,” he explains. “But hopefully I can bring some of my personal experience into the playing of this storyline, having been somebody in real life who helped care for somebody with MND.”

So how will Billy react when Paul finally shares the news about his diagnosis?

“He’s going to be absolutely devastated,” says Daniel. “But his job skills will help him be a support for Paul.

“I think he will leave his own personal bits on the quiet side, because he won’t want to make it all about him.”

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!