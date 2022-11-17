Coronation Street star confirms famous member of the Platt family has been recast

Coronation Street star Jack P. Shepherd has announced that the soap has recast David the dog.

In a TikTok posted on Coronation Street‘s official page, Jack recorded a video holding the new cast member.

He said: “So this is David, the new David the dog. He is actually called David, or Dave. He’s the brand new one and he’s done his first day, two scenes, he’s very tired.”

Jack continued: “He’s going to go home for some treats now. But he’s very good, very well behaved.”

He then turned David to face the camera and gushed over his new co-star saying: “Look at him, look at him!”

A Coronation Street rep confirmed to Entertainment Daily that Dave will be playing the same David the dog.

Coronation Street: Who is David the dog?

David the dog originally belonged to Mrs Moss, a client at Audrey’s salon.

She was very fond of Jack’s character, David Platt, and even named her dog David.

When Mrs Moss died in 2017, she left David the dog to David along with £20,000.

David took the pooch in and he now lives at No.8 with David, Shona, Gail, Max and Lily.

David the dog first arrived in 2017 (Credit: ITV)

After David the dog first went to live with the Platt family, he caused chaos for their next door neighbour Yasmeen.

Yasmeen kept finding David (the dog) in her garden watching her chickens.

After the first time she returned David to David.

But when she caught the dog in her garden once again, she found he had buried a hole by their fence.

David apologised and tried to take him back but Yasmeen refused.

David has become a part of the Platt family (Credit: ITV)

She told him he needed to take his responsibilities as a pet owner more seriously.

Yasmeen confiscated the dog but became attached to him.

Later David and Shona held a competition with Yasmeen to see who David the dog wanted to be with.

Shona suggested they share custody of him, but David changed his mind and told Yasmeen that David is his and took him home.

