Coronation Street star Colson Smith reveals chronic health battle that hit just before appearing live on This Morning

Coronation Street star Colson Smith has revealed his battle with a chronic health condition – which left him struggling only moments before he was set to appear on This Morning.

Colson, aged 24, plays Craig Tinker on the soap opera. He and co-star Jack P. Shepherd were about to appear on ITV’s This Morning when his condition suddenly flared up.

Corrie star reveals chronic health condition

Colson revealed that doctors had diagnosed him with chronic idiopathic urticaria earlier this year. This is a condition which causes hives to appear all over the body.

Speaking on the podcast Sofa Cinema Club, Colson discussed his condition and how it impacted his scheduled This Morning appearance. “I was worried I was going to go on TV looking like I had lip filler,” Colson said. He also clarified the condition has “no pattern”, can happen for “no reason” and is not limited to an allergy of “one thing”.

“Basically, what it means is allergic reactions to a lot of stuff. We don’t know what, we don’t know why. It happens and it can be all over me in different places,” he said.

Coronation Street star Colson Smith discusses health struggle

“I’m on a decent amount of drugs to keep it from going, and it’s normally fine and copeable. But the night before you go on live TV, I could feel my lips tingling,” Colson continued.

“My lips swelled, and it’s the first time it’s done it for ages. I got a rash all over.”

He went on to talk about how the condition affected his daily life. “Basically, it started in January, so it’s meant you won’t have seen me in short sleeves since January,” he said. “I’m always wearing long sleeves and am well covered up.”

He added: “It only annoys me when it’s on my face. It’s a bit disheartening when it’s on your face.”

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Craig proposes to Faye

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Coronation Street have revealed that Colson’s character – Craig – will propose to long-term partner Faye Windass. But Faye may have other plans.

Craig’s proposal comes just as Jackson asks Faye to move down South with him and Miley. Jackson reveals that he’s got a new job – and subsequently suggests she make a life of it with him and their daughter.

Then, Craig surprises her by popping the question. But how will Faye react?

