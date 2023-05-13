Former Coronation Street star Chris Fountain has shared an update after he suffered a mini-stroke. The Tommy Duckworth star, 35, underwent heart surgery after suffering a Transient Ischaemic Attack (TIA).

The so-called mini-strokes can be deadly. But fortunately Chris managed to summon help and was rushed to hospital. Earlier this week he revealed he was undergoing heart surgery. Now he has issued an update to fans as he got back on his feet to stretch his legs.

Coronation Street star Chris Fountain has issued an update after undergoing surgery following his mini-stroke (Credit: Instagram)

He told fans on Instagram: “Yes guys back on my feet [doctors] have cleared me to walk a little bit. My groin is still hurting, it’s sore and, aching. But I am glad to be out of bed because my legs were are starting to go numb.”

He added: “Just had some tests echocardiograms to check everything is in the right place and working and so far so good.”

Coronation Street star Chris Fountain thanks fans for support after stroke

Earlier in the day the actor shared a video on his way to the hospital, saying: “So the day’s arrived. Just walking to hospital. Got the mother here for moral support. Here we go.”

Former Hollyoaks star Chris previously opened up about what the operation would entail. It comes just weeks after he ran the London Marathon.

The actor played Tommy Duckworth in Coronation Street (Credit: Splash)

He said: “What they do is, go in through my groin, go up to my heart and put this thing through where the hole is and it leaves a metal umbrella and they pull it through, it leaves another little metal umbrella at the other side. Then my heart grows around it and hopefully, that should mean no more strokes and I’ll have a little bionic heart.

“It’s a little bit nerve-wracking as it’s a heart procedure but apparently it’s 99.9% successful I’ll have to take it easy for a week or so after it’s done. So yeah, we do a marathon and then we go to do a heart operation, as you do.”

Chris previously opened up to the Mirror about his ordeal. And he revealed how doctors found he had brain damage from the event. “The doctors said they saw some damage to the left hand side of my brain which is where your cognitive abilities are controlled from,” he said.

“What’s scary is if I hadn’t have called 111 when I did and got to hospital so quickly I don’t know if that clot could have travelled to the wrong place in my brain, I could have died. That clot was like a ticking bomb in my head.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

