Coronation Street star Charlotte Jordan issues statement to fans following overwhelming reaction to acid attack episode

Last night’s Coronation Street (Monday March 27, 2023), saw Daisy and Ryan get hit by acid at the hands of Justin.

Fans have branded the acid attack scenes the best episode of the soap ever.

Now, Charlotte Jordan has issued a statement to fans following their overwhelming support.

Justin threw a glass of acid at Daisy (Credit: ITV)

Daisy and Ryan were victims of an acid attack

Last night, Daisy was preparing to get married to Daniel and Ryan had offered to be her chauffer after the wedding car was nicked.

With this, Ryan and Daisy started going to lock up the Rovers before making their way to the wedding venue.

However, Justin stopped them from leaving. He told Daisy that nobody would want her after this before throwing a glass of acid at her.

Ryan dived in front of Daisy and stopped her from getting seriously injured.

As Justin scarpered from the crime scenes, Ryan was left screaming in agony as Daisy called for an ambulance.

Daisy then put Ryan in the shower as she tried to soothe his severe burns.

Later on, Justin was eventually arrested by the police after Daisy caught him waiting for her at the hospital.

Charlotte has issued a statement to fans (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Charlotte Jordan thanks fans

Taking to Instagram today (Tuesday March 28, 2023), Charlotte Jordan has issued a statement to Corrie fans, thanking them for their support.

Sharing some behind the scenes images of Daisy in her wedding dress, Charlotte spoke out following the acid attack scenes being aired.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Jordan (@charliejordanxo)

Charlotte captioned her series of photos: “Feel quite overwhelmed with all the messages about last nights Corrie. So many people to thank for delivering episodes on such a sensitive and unfortunately, prevalent subject matter. It really is a team effort and wanted to say thank you for watching, even when it’s hard.”

This comes after fans hailed the scenes the best episode of Corrie ever.

They’ve begged for Charlotte to win awards for her performance.

Fans have praised Charlotte (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans praise Charlotte Jordan

Responding to Charlotte’s post, fans have continued to praise the actress.

One fan commented: “Incredible acting from you and all the actors involved in this storyline. Heartbreaking to watch but a topic that needed to raise awareness. Well done.”

Another agreed: “Last night’s episode was incredible!! Your acting is amazing.”

A third person wrote: “You are absolutely amazing, having to tackle such a hard issue for so many, also big props to Ryan Prescott for portraying how a victim of an acid attack feels and how it can change their life instantly so big credit to everyone involved.”

Corrie co-star Mollie Gallagher simply said: “Amazing gal,” followed by two love heart emojis.

