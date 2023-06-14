Coronation Street star Charlotte Jordan confesses who Daisy should really be with as her ‘obsession’ with Ryan grows

In Coronation Street at the moment, Daisy has been left feeling confused as she’s kissed Ryan behind Daniel’s back.

She’s currently battling with her feelings for both men and has got herself into a sticky situation.

Now, Coronation Street star Charlotte Jordan has confessed who Daisy should really be with as her ‘obsession’ over Ryan grows.

Daisy and Ryan kissed (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Daisy and Ryan kissed

Recently on the cobbles, Daisy has been developing feelings for Ryan since they both became victims of the acid attack.

She’s been regularly visiting Ryan and making sure that he doesn’t get hurt by keeping the hope of Crystal alive through her catfishing schemes.

Lying to Daniel, Daisy met up with Ryan and kissed him before making him run away in shock.

Afterwards, Ryan explained that they couldn’t be friends anymore and reminded Daisy that she was engaged to Daniel.

Since then, things have been really awkward between the two of them.

Charlotte has revealed all (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charlotte Jordan confesses who Daisy should be with

Daisy Midgeley actress Charlotte Jordan has confessed who Daisy should be with.

On the topic of whether Daisy should be with Daniel or Ryan, Charlotte revealed: “Daisy does have a lot in common with Ryan, like similar interests, so if it was a genuine thing that didn’t stem from trauma then it could be something quite good. But at the end of the day, that’s not what happens so I think she would be better with Daniel in the long term.”

She then teased: “We are going to see Daisy become conflicted in this triangle with Ryan and Daniel. She is going to be very confused about her feelings and we will see her potentially fall in love with two people at once.”

But, ultimately who will Daisy choose? Or, will one of them make the choice for her?

Daisy and Ryan kiss AGAIN! (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Who will Daisy choose?

Next week, Daisy visits Ryan after distancing herself from him. Of the visit Charlotte reveals: “She has this obsession with Ryan now and she can’t stay away for very long, it’s like she needs to know that he’s okay for her to be okay.

“It’s all stemming from the fact that she is avoiding dealing with her own trauma.”

When she goes to see him, Ryan reveals that he’s missed her too. It’s not long before they are kissing each other again.

However, later on, Ryan finds out that Daisy was his catfish and confronts her. Furious, he threatens to tell Daniel about their kisses and storms out of his flat in anger.

But, will Ryan tell Daniel about their kisses? Or, will he backtrack and keep them a secret?

