Soap star guests, helicopter arrivals and Corrie karaoke: Cobbles legend Charlie Lawson gets married

Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson has tied the knot to his partner Debbie Stanley, with soap stars past and present attending their big day.

The couple had been together for 22 years before finally getting married to each other. They’d been engaged for 10 years, with this being Charlie’s third wedding.

The couple had been engaged for 10 years (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson gets married

Charlie and Debbie got married in Macclesfield two weeks before their bigger wedding celebration, which was exclusively covered by OK!.

Their original, official wedding only had three witnesses present – with TV presenter Eamonn Holmes officiating. Charlie said: “We actually legally got married at Macclesfield Registration Office two weeks before the proper wedding, with just three witnesses, so Eamonn could do the service.”

They then had a larger wedding celebration, and lots of soap stars were in attendance.

The wedding took place at Shrigley Hall Hotel and Spa in Cheshire as Charlie’s on-screen son Simon Gregson took on the role of best man.

Carla Barlow actress Alison King was also at the wedding as one of Debbie’s bridesmaids. Vicky Entwhistle, Claire King, Tim Healy, Noddy Holder and Nick and Eva Spearman also attended. Kym Marsh was also there and sang her hit Pure & Simple on the karaoke.

And, in an extra fancy touch, the groom arrived at the wedding venue by helicopter!

Speaking about his wedding, Charlie revealed: “When you’ve been in love with someone for so long – 22 years – there’s still that excitement of waiting to see her, and Debbie looked extraordinary and very beautiful. It was a wonderful moment when she walked down the aisle. I shed a tear.”

Charlie did reveal why some of his soap star pals couldn’t make it, though. “Beverley Callard [Charlie’s on-screen wife, Liz McDonald] couldn’t make it, nor could Sarah Lancashire [barmaid Raquel Watts] or Bill Roache [Ken Barlow]. It’s regrettable that they couldn’t come, but everyone has their commitments, work or otherwise.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Lawson (@charliequintinlawson)

Charlie’s previous marriages

Jim McDonald star Charlie Lawson divorced his first wife, Suzie, in 1994 before he married again.

His second wife Lesley Bond died in 2010 after their separation. Charlie then met businesswoman Debbie.

The couple now live together in Belfast, having recently got wed to each other in a private ceremony before holding a larger event later on.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

