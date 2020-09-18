Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson broke quarantine rules as he had things to do

Former Coronation Street actor Charlie Lawson has hinted he may have broken coronavirus lockdown laws.

The soap star – who has played Jim McDonald on and off since 1989 – has been on two holidays abroad during the pandemic, including a trip to Mallorca which has been on the quarantine list since July 26.

Charlie – who posted a photograph of him on the Spanish island on July 30 – is quoted by the Daily Mirror newspaper as saying: “When we’ve come back I’ve been sensible.

“I have things to do and dogs to walk and so there is no way I can sit in my bathroom for two weeks, it’s not going to happen.”

Under the quarantine rules, Brits going on holiday to countries on the list risk a fine of up to £1,000 if they don’t self-isolate when they return.

Charlie, 60, insisted he is “deeply sorry” for those who have suffered or lost loved ones during the pandemic, but insisted people “have to get on with life”.

I am afraid the rest of us have to get on with life.

An honest man

He added: “You will find me an honest man, during March when it first started it was absolutely terrible and I am deeply sorry for anyone who has lost anyone.

“I worry for people who are very vulnerable… the old and sick.

“But I am afraid the rest of us have to get on with life. So that’s what I have been doing. I have just been being sensible.”

Charlie said he is being sensible but also must get on with life (Credit: SplashNews)

Some Corrie filming had to be rescheduled recently after one cobbles star tested positive for coronavirus, and is now self-isolating.

A spokeswoman – who didn’t confirm the identity of the cast member – said: “We believe the situation has been contained.”

