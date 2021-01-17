Coronation Street star Charlie Condou has revealed the nastiest celebrity he’s ever met was one he had to work with for a long time.

The actor played Marcus Dent in the ITV soap between 2007 and 2014 – although nothing suggests the nasty celeb was a Corrie employee.

Charlie is a well-known social media user and kicked off a conversation between his followers about the nicest – and nastiest – celebs they’ve had to deal with.

Taking my cue from @BridgLondon , who’s the nicest celeb you’ve met? And who’s the nastiest?

Nicest – Viggo Mortensen was the absolute best when I worked with him.

Nastiest – someone I had to work with closely for a long time ….. — Charlie Condou (@Charliecondou) January 16, 2021

What did Charlie Condou say?

He named his Good co-star Viggo Mortensen as the nicest, but wouldn’t be drawn on the nastiest.

Nicest – Viggo Mortensen was the absolute best when I worked with him.

Mystery surrounds the post because Charlie wouldn’t be drawn on naming who it is.

Even when people begged he stayed silent.

The actor played Marcus Dent in Coronation Street for seven years (Credit: ITV)

Followers beg Charlie to name names

One said: “OOOhh Charlie you are teasing now because we will all be wondering who that nasty person was!!”

A second asked: “Give us a clue!”

Another begged: “I need to know who this is!!”

Charlie Condou recently appeared in Holby City (Credit: ITV)

Corrie’s Charlie Condou opens up about working as a waiter

Down-to-earth Charlie recently opened up about the reality of being an actor and having to take other jobs between acting work.

He told the Sunday People how after leaving the soap he had a successful run of work in the theatre and on television before hitting hard times.

He decided instead to go and work in a friend’s restaurant as a waiter in order to pay his bills.

“I worked as a waiter for a month or so and people recognised me all the time,” he said.

“Somebody said to me: ‘Ooh, aren’t you embarrassed?’ I thought, no, because I don’t really consider being a waiter a less of a job than being an actor.

“You get paid less and it’s harder work but there’s nothing about it that’s inferior.”

