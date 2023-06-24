Coronation Street star Cait Fitton reveals secret connection to EastEnders legend

Coronation Street star Cait Fitton has revealed her secret connection to an EastEnders legend. The actress has reprised her role as Lauren Bolton in the ITV soap after six months away.

Lauren is the girl used to groom Max Turner into joining a far right terrorist gang. And while her time on the cobbles was short, she made quite the impression.

Coronation Street star Cait Fitton has revealed her secret connection with an EastEnders legend (Credit: Splash)

So much so that bosses have brought the character back now Max is released from prison. And actress Cait couldn’t be happier.

“Honestly, it feels like I’ve never left which is such a lovely feeling,” she told press. “It’s such an amazing place to work and I feel like a learnt so much the first time about myself and I got to work with some amazing people and got to be part of such a big storyline.

Coronation Street: Cait Fitton reveals EastEnders connection

“So to be told I was coming back was unexpected because Lauren was supposed to be a temporary character as part of the [extremist] storyline. So when I got told she was coming back I was so excited because I can develop the character more and we can see her in a different light.

“It wasn’t expected at all but I was so excited to find out the news.” And while landing the part was her doing – Cait has revealed she was backed by an EastEnders legend.

She said: “I started acting when I was six years old. I was a hobby at the start then I got put onto an agency.

EastEnders legend Brooke Kinsella is Cait’s agent (Credit: Splash)

“I did a few bits here and there and when I was 18 I got transferred to the InterTalent Group and my agent is Brooke Kinsella [who played Kelly Taylor in the BBC soap].

“I auditioned for Corrie for so many years but I never really got anywhere and I was always told ‘you’re time will come’ and when I got this tape through [for Lauren], I had that feeling.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Evelyn’s daughter rocks up on the cobbles

“I was just like, ‘There’s something about this. I need to get this!’ And I went in for the audition and I got it.

“It just shows if you fight hard and work hard for your dreams you can achieve.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.