Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent updates fans on her return after welcoming son

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent has updated fans on her return after she left the soap in 2019 to give birth to her son.

Last year, Brooke went on maternity leave. Meanwhile her character Sophie Webster decided to leave Weatherfield in order to go travelling.

Currently, Corrie is unable to film due to the coronavirus pandemic, but fans are still wondering when we will see Sophie return to screens.

Brooke Vincent has played Sophie on Coronation Street since she was 11 (Credit: ITV)

Asked the question during an Instagram Story Q&A, Brooke didn't have a definite answer, however she 'hopes' it's not too long.

She said: "I'm not sure yet as I didn't take typical maternity. I've been on Corrie since I was 11 so it's nice to have some time with my new baby and in our new home before going back. Hopefully not too not long though."

Brooke's son Mexx

Brooke gave birth to her son in October last year. On Instagram, she announced the arrival of Mexx S J Bryan.

Mexx's father is Brooke's boyfriend, professional football player, Kean Bryan.

Brooke Vincent is keeping in contact with her Coronation Street co-stars

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Brooke met up with co-star Sally Dynevor, who plays her on-screen mum Sally Metcalfe.

Together they spent the day with Helen Flanagan, who plays Sally's eldest daughter, Sophie's older sister, Rosie Webster.

The three actresses brought their own children to the get together.

Helen has two young daughters Matilda and Delilah, and Sally has three older children Phoebe, Sam and Hattie.

When will Coronation Street return to filming?

Coronation Street has stopped filming (Credit: ITV)

Currently no set date has been confirmed for Coronation Street to resume filming.

However TV productions such as UK soaps have been 'given the green light to return to filming'.

Fans have reacted to the news by begging the soap to include happier and lighter storylines after the 'doom and gloom' of the current plots.

Could Sophie's return bring some much-needed joy?

