Brooke Vincent has revealed that her baby son’s first words weren’t the ones she was expecting.

The Coronation Street actress, 28, opened up to her followers on Instagram as she shared a cute family photograph.

In the picture, Brooke can be seen posing with 10-month-old Mexx and her footballer beau Kean Bryan.

And, in disappointing news that mums everywhere are used to, baby Mexx cooed his father’s name first.

What was baby Mexx’s first word?

Brooke – who plays Sophie Webster in the soap – shared a picture of herself, Mexx and Kean smiling for the camera.

The soap star, who wore over-size sunglasses with a purple tint, captioned the image with a telling message.

She let slip that Mexx’s first word wasn’t her own name, but his dad’s.

“You will never know how special you are to us K,” she began.

“I’m sure that’s why Mexx has chosen to say your name first. We love you so much.”

She added the rolling eyes emoji to the post.

Brooke has been documenting Mexx’s milestone moments (Credit: Splash News)

What did Brooke Vincent’s followers say?

Brooke, who’s currently on maternity leave, gave birth to Mexx in October last year.

Ever since, she has been documenting the tot’s first milestone moments.

You will never know how special you are to us K. I’m sure that’s why Mexx has chosen to say your name first.

Brooke, who celebrated her birthday during lockdown, also shared Mexx’s first crawl with followers on Instagram.

And now the little one is gurgling his first words, her followers were quick to celebrate the moment.

Dad Kean said: “My world” followed by a world and black heart emoji.

Emmerdale star Charley Webb chipped in a said: “Why’s he so cute?”

Maureen returned to the Corrie set for the first time since lockdown (Credit: Splash News)

Maureen returns to the cobbles

While Brooke is enjoying some family time, her Corrie co-stars have been confirming their return to the set.

Like many other TV favourites, the soap had to halt production because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But yesterday (August 24) Maureen Lipman confirmed her return to the set after production resumed.

The 74-year-old actress – who plays Evelyn Plummer – was pictured returning to the set for the first time since lockdown.

Elsewhere, Corrie bosses are said to be desperate for Brooke to return to the soap.

