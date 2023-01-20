Coronation Street star, Brooke Vincent, took to Instagram yesterday (Thursday January 19, 2023), to share photos of her ‘return’ to the cobbles.

Brooke took her son, Mexx, to visit the set of the much-loved ITV soap.

She shared some snaps of what the pair got up to on their adventures around Weatherfield.

Brooke caught up with her old co-stars (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brooke Vincent ‘returns’ to the cobbles

Yesterday, Brooke shared a series of photos on Instagram, setting foot back onto the cobbles – this time with her three-year-old son, Mexx.

Brooke and Mexx could be seen posing in front of Webster’s garage, The Kabin and The Rovers Return.

The pair also had fun behind the scenes, exploring the wardrobe department.

Brooke captioned the post: “The Most Iconic Street. Today I took Mexx back to Corrie, Last time I was here I was about to give birth to him!!

“[Three] years have past, everything has changed, yet everything is still the same.. I saw old friends and people I literally spent over half my life working with!!! Forever a huge part of me. Until next time. We had the best time visiting.”

It looks like Brooke’s trip provided her with a lot of nostalgia.

Sophie left the cobbles three years ago (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans hope for a Sophie Webster return

Brooke left the role of Sophie Webster three years ago, however, after seeing Brooke back on the cobbles, fans are desperate for her to return.

One fan wrote: “It would be lovely to see back at Corrie Brooke Vincent via Sophie Webster.”

Another asked: “Will you never go back to Corrie ? Miss you on it.”

A third fan commented: “Absolutely LOVE this! Maybe you could go back and Mexx could join, then it really would be chaos at Corrie.”

Another Corrie fan exclaimed: “Hoping ‘next time’ comes soon! We miss us some Sophie!!”

A final fan begged: “You need to come back to Corrie!!! Your fans miss you!!”

Co-star, Sally Dynevor, also asked Brooke to return, writing: “Sooo good to see you Brooke. We need you back.”

Do you want Brooke to return to the Cobbles?

Could Brooke make a Corrie comeback? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Could Brooke Vincent return to Coronation Street?

Sophie Webster left Weatherfield three years ago when she left to go travelling with friend, Kate Connor.

Brooke left her Corrie role when she was pregnant with Mexx.

Now, Brooke is mother to sons Mexx and one year-old Monroe.

She’s also the owner of stationary brand, Oh So B.

But, could she make a comeback to Coronation Street anytime soon?

What do you think?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

