Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent melts hearts with adorable snaps of baby Mexx

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent has shared an absolutely adorable update on her baby boy Mexx.

The Corrie actress, 28, welcomed her first child, Mexx S J Bryan, with her football star beau Kean Bryan last year.

Taking to social media, she shared a lovely snap of Mexx enjoying the heatwave.

Paddling in an inflatable pool, Brooke shared the photo with her Instagram followers.

Captioning the pic with a heart emoji, many of her WAG pals and Corrie costars commented on the sweet post.

When did Brooke Vincent become a mum?

Coronation Street Brooke Vincent welcomed baby Mexx into the world last October (credit Instagram @brookelevivincent)

Coleen Rooney liked it, while her on-screen sister Helen Flanagan posted: "Oh hell beautiful boy xxx."

Michelle Keegan commented: "Just love him" and former Corrie star Lucy Fallon gushed: "Beautiful Boy."

Soap star Julie Goulding wrote: "He's so beautiful Brooke" along with a series of heart emojis.

Elsewhere on her 'Gram' Brooke posted a lovely tribute to Mexx on her stories.

She explained how he'd already reached several huge milestones.

Sharing another pic of her little one enjoying the sunshine, she penned: "How are you one in two months.

"I could actually cry. When they say, 'Enjoy it, it goes so quick" they really weren't lying.

"Standing up and nearly managing to clap my clever little boy."

Brooke gave birth to Mexx last October, and remains on maternity leave.

She is expected to return to Coronation Street at some point this year.

She initially said she was going on maternity leave for 11 months and hinted that she wasn't gone for good.

This May she answered a fans question during an Instagram Q&A.

When is Brooke Vincent returning to Coronation Street?

Brooke Vincent has played Sophie Webster on Corrie since 2004 (credit ITV)

She was asked when she will return to the cobbles as Corrie favourite Sophie Webster.

Brooke candidly replied: "I'm not too sure yet, as I didn't take typical maternity.

"I've been on Corrie since I was 11 so it's nice to have some time to be with my new baby and in our new home before going back.

"Hopefully not too long though."

She first joined the soap as Sally and Kevin Webster's youngest daughter back in 2004.

Sophie's been the centre of several huge storylines.

Over the years we've seen her convert to Christianity, come out as a lesbian and her humorous sibling rivalry with her sister Rosie Webster.

