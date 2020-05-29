Coronation Street star Beverley Callard leaves fans shocked as she shows picture of 'huge' dog Norman

Coronation Street star Beverley Callard, who plays Liz McDonald, has left her fans shocked as she shared a picture of her 'huge' dog Norman.

Beverley posted the picture of her pooch on Instagram alongside her husband Jon McEwan.

She captioned the post: My men! x"

However fans were blown away by how big Norman is.

One wrote: "Oh my days Norman! He's a monster - a very beautiful one."

A second commented: "Wow Bev. How big is Norman?"

A third said: "Bloody hell, he's a big boy Bev."

Another added: "I bet that takes some feeding... the dog I mean."

Beverley Callard and her love of dogs

Beverley has played Liz for over 30 years (Credit: ITV)

The soap star has proved to be a big dog lover.

Last year, her dog Jeffrey sadly died leaving Beverley devastated. Whilst he was only three-years-old, he had terminal cancer.

Later Beverley went onto welcome Norman to the family. Although he's still technically a puppy, he's grown to be a very big dog.

Beverley visited by ghost of Deirdre Barlow

Beverley says knows Anne visits her on set (Credit: ITV)

Recently, Beverley talked about her late friend and co-star Anne Kirkbride, who played Deirdre Barlow.

Anne sadly died of breast cancer in 2015. Later in the year, her character died off-screen leaving cobbles redients heartbroken.

Beverley and Anne were close friends both on and off screen and recently the actress spoke about how she feels her presence on the set of the Barlows' house.

Liz and Deirdre were best friends (Credit: ITV)

She told the Daily Star: "I had been doing quite a lot of filming at the Barlows' set and it's a weird feeling.

"She was there in spirit, most definitely, her photos are on shelves and you can't go on the set without saying 'oh I hope you're here with me.'"

Beverley added: "I know she visits us."

Later this year, Beverley will leave her role as Liz McDonald after 30 years.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

