Coronation Street star Andy Whyment shares pictures of his kids as they return to school

Coronation Street star Andy Whyment has shared sweet pictures of his kids on their first day back at school.

The actor posted the pictures to his Instagram account.

In the first picture, Andy can be seen stood with son Tom and daughter Hollie. In the second picture, it’s his two children stood together.

He captioned the post: “First day back at school, can’t believe @tomwhyment is going to high school and Hollie is going in to year five #prouddad.”

His followers commented on the post wishing them luck.

One wrote: “Can’t believe how grown up they both are. Good luck Tom!”

A second commented: “Good luck guys and thank you for your lockdown entertainment.

A third added: “Good luck Tom and Hollie. I hope they have the best day ever.”

Andy has played Kirk for 20 years (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: A sinkhole threatens to destroy the Platts’ home

Andy’s children are returning to school after months off.

But during the UK lockdown, Andy, his wife Nicola and kids Tom and Hollie have kept his fans entertained with dancing TikTok videos.

Coronation Street: Andy Whyment on new I’m A Celebrity format

Last year, Andy took a break from Corrie, where he plays Kirk Sutherland, to compete on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here 2019.

Andy ended up coming in second after former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa.

However, for the first time in 18 years, the 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity will not be taking place in the Australian jungle.

Andy revealed his excitement at the changes for the new I’m A Celeb series (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Dev wants to sell the kebab shop

Because of COVID-19, the series will now be filmed in the UK, more precisely at Gwrych Castle in Wales.

Andy recently shared a picture from the show’s wrap party last year.

He captioned the post: “The wrap party in Australia, it’s mad to think the show is going to be done in the UK this year due to COVID but I’m really excited to watch it as I’m sure you all know how much of a massive fan I am of the show.

“It’s certainly going to be different but it’ll still be amazing as it always is, I’m sure.”

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Will you be watching next week’s Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.