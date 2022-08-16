Coronation Street star and comedian Duggie Brown has died at the age of 82.

Duggie had three roles in the ITV soap but made his most recent appearance earlier this year as Ted Spear.

It has not been revealed how Duggie died.

However friends and fans have started to pay tribute to the actor and comedian.

One wrote: “So very sad to hear that actor, comedian and King Rat of The Grand Order Of Water Rats @GOWROFFICIAL Duggie Brown passed away this morning aged 82.

“A gentle, witty, talented man and a good friend, he will be sadly missed and forever in our thoughts #RIPDuggieBrown.”

One fan tweeted: “Very sad to hear that the great entertainer Duggie Brown has passed away. RIP Duggie.”

Actor and presenter Neil Hurst wrote: “Beyond sad to hear that my ol’ pal Duggie Brown has passed away. One of my very first telly jobs was with Duggie back in 1997 and I was lucky to appear in so many shows with him since.

“Genuinely one of the nicest and funniest guys in the business. Sad day.”

Who did Duggie Brown play in Coronation Street?

Duggie first played George Freeman in Coronation Street back in 1997 for an episode before returning in 2004 as character Bernie Cooper.

However earlier this year Duggie appeared as Ted Spear.

Ted was the man that Faye Windass hit with her car while her and Emma Brooker were coming back from a New Year’s Eve party.

Initially Ted seemed fine and refused to go to the hospital fearing it would worry his family.

Duggie played Ted in Corrie earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

They walked Ted back to his flat, however when they later returned to check in on him, they found him dead in his armchair.

Faye and Emma tried to keep what happened a secret. But Emma began a relationship with Ted’s grandson Jon and felt guilty.

Jon didn’t want to involve the police and the pair left Weatherfield for a new life in Australia.

Ted and his sister Lynne (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Duggie is also the sister of Lynne Perrie who played Ivy Tilsey, aka Ivy Brennan, in the soap from 1971 until 1994.

Lynne died in March 2006.

Duggie also had roles in Emmerdale, Doctors, Heartbeat, Brookside, The Bill, Take My Wife… and Crown Court.

