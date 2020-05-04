Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell wows fans with green wig

Coronation Street actress Alexandra Mardell has revealed yet another wig as her lockdown experimentation continues!

The Emma Brooker actress has spent the last weeks in isolation changing her hair.

She's gone from purple, to blue, and even put in braids.

Her latest look has seen her don a green wig rather than go for full blown dye.

Luck of the Irish for Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell

And fans say she's defintely got that Irish charm as she's dressed head to toe in green to match!

She captioned the snaps: "When the space ship takes off without you but there's curry on the way."

One fan commented that she looked Irish, and Ali confirmed that's because she is!

"Loving the gorgeous green curls I think you should try pink next time," said someone else.

Another added: "Love the green - really suits you."

"Green hair really suits you," said a third.

Feeling blue?

When she debuted her blue hair recently, she really dyed it and captioned the finished results: "Don't be blue, be happy."

Her co-stars and fans commented on her new look.

Coronation Street co-star Samia Longchambon commented: "[Love] it Ali!"

One fan wrote: "Your hair is awesome!"

A second commented: "Suits you."

Pleasing purple

The purple was also a hit!

Alexandra isn't the only soap star to play around with her hair colour whilst she's off work.

Earlier today (Monday, May 4) Eileen Grimshaw actress Sue Cleaver showed off her pink hair on Lorraine.

Fans thought it made her look 10 years younger!

Fellow Coronation Street actress Tina O'Brien has also dyed her hair pink, and former Corrie star Lucy Fallon dyed her hair peach.

Alexandra plays Emma in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Usually soap actors are restricted over what they can do with their hair due to continuity issues.

But as a result of coronavirus lockdown, UK soaps have suspended filming, meaning actors can experiment as they like.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

