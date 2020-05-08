Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell dyes her hair colours of the rainbow

Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell has dyed her hair like a rainbow during the coronavirus lockdown.

The actress, who plays Emma Brooker in the ITV soap, posted a picture of her new look to her Instagram page.

She captioned the post: "Stay safe. Love. Smile. @nhswebsite @lovemedoclothing. All proceeds donated to the NHS!"

Fans commented on the post, complimenting Alexandra's new hair.

One wrote: "Love it!"

A second commented: "This hair is the best one yet! You look amazing."

A third added: "You look amazing."

Alexandra plays hairdresser Emma in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Alexandra's hair changes

This isn't the first time Alexandra has coloured her hair during lockdown.

She first dyed it purple but after it washed out, she decided to go blue.

In her last look, instead of dying her hair, she opted for a green wig.

Soap stars changing their hair

Alexandra isn't the only soap star to change up her look. As soaps are currently not filming, the actors are able to temporarily change their appearance.

Bethany and Sarah stars Lucy and TIna also changed up their appearance (Credit: ITV)

Her Corrie co-star Tina O'Brien, who plays Sarah Barlow, recently dyed her hair pink.

As did Sue Cleaver (aka Eileeen Grimshaw). After sporting her new hair on a Good Morning Britain interview with Lorraine, fans claim her new look makes her look 10 years younger.

Their former co-star Lucy Fallon has also made the most of being able to change up her hair since leaving the soap. Most recently, she updated it to a pinky/peach colour.

When will Coronation Street return to filming?

There is no set date for Corrie to resume filming (Credit: ITV)

It hasn't been confirmed when the show will return to filming. But ITV boss Kevin Lygo recently admitted Emmerdale and Coronation Street episodes have almost run out.

Coronation Street airs next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

