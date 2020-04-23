Coronation Street star Alan Halsall stuns fans with beautiful home

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs, has stunned fans with his beautiful home.

On Instagram, Alan posted a picture of himself and girlfriend Tisha Merry dressed up for a fancy dress quiz night.

In the picture, the happy couple are standing outside Alan's stunning house.

He captioned the post: "Burlesque and Peaky Blinders is the outfit of choice for tonight's fancy dress quiz night! #stayhome #staysafe #thanksnhs."

However fans were distracted by Alan's home.

One commented: "Your home is beautiful."

A second wrote: "Wow. Who'd want to leave that beautiful home?"

A third said: "Your house looks beautiful, enjoy your night."

The actor originally built the house with ex-wife, actress Lucy-Jo Hudson, who is the mother of his daughter Sienna.

Alan originally built the house with Lucy-Jo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read More: Coronation Street's Alexandra Mardell dyes her hair blue during coronavirus lockdown

However, in May 2018 the couple split. Alan has since moved on with former Corrie co-star Tisha and it was reported last year she had moved into Alan's home.

Meanwhile Lucy recently had a baby with new boyfriend Lewis Devine.

Lucy-Jo and Alan

Alan plays Tyrone on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this year, Alan appeared to react to a post Lewis made.

In a post about the birth of his son, Lewis referred to Alan and Lucy's daughter Sienna as "our".

Lewis wrote: "Our Sienna is delighted and is already making the best big sister, just like I knew she would."

In a now deleted Instagram post, Alan said: "You're welcome to keep the lying cheating one & call her your own. But not my daughter."

In a recent interview with OK! magazine, Lucy broke her silence on the comment.

Read More: Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver dyes her hair pink during coronavirus lockdown

She said: "I had literally just given birth to Carter when he posted that, so I didn't see it and my head was elsewhere.

"He quickly deleted it so he must have regretted it. I didn't bother bringing it up with him. Lew and I were both too focused on Carter so it didn't get our attention."

Following the comments, Alan appeared to make a dig at his ex-wife on Instagram. He shared a photo of a sunset with the words: "No regrets."

What do you think of Alan's home? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!