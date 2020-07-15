Coronation Street SPOILERS: Yasmeen to die ahead of her trial?

In upcoming Coronation Street scenes Yasmeen collapses before her trial. Is she about to lose her life?

In next week's episodes, Geoff uses his hospital radio show to talk about how he has forgiven Yasmeen and that he wants to help her.

Meanwhile, Yasmeen tells her cellmate that someone from a women's charity is coming to visit her. But when the woman arrives, Yasmeen is shocked by what she's told.

Yasmeen is visited in prison (Credit: ITV)

Who is the mystery visitor? And what does she tell Yasmeen? Could it help her?

Later, Yasmeen's cellmate gives her a book on coercive control.

Yasmeen's cellmate wants to help her (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen then rings Geoff and tells him she does want to be with him again. But is she playing him at his own game?

Coronation Street: Yasmeen to go on trial

On the day of Yasmeen's trial she tells Imran that she was visited by someone who claims to have been abused by Geoff.

But as Imran says he will track the woman down, Yasmeen collapses on the visiting room floor.

She is rushed to hospital.

Yasmeen collapses in pain (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile back on the Street, Ryan clocks a woman, named Elaine, watching Geoff and Tim as they head out to go to court.

An upset Alya tells Ryan that her gran has had a heart attack. Will Yasmeen survive?

Yasmeen has had a heart attack (Credit: ITV)

What happens this week?

In this week's episodes Alya, Imran, Faye and Tim all try to make sense of Geoff trying to retract his statement.

But Alya is shocked when she gets a call from Yasmeen who says his latest twist makes her think he is genuinely sorry for what he's done.

Alya is horrified that her gran might take him back.

Lucie gives Yasmeen a contraband phone (Credit: ITV)

But back in prison, Yasmeen's friend Lucie hands her a contraband phone, urging her to call Geoff and show him who's boss.

Yasmeen admits she's scared but she calls Geoff who's shocked to hear from her.

Geoff promises his wife if she comes home he will get professional help and things will be different. But Yasmeen ends the call not sure what to believe.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

