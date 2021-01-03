In Coronation Street, Yasmeen Nazir is set for a traumatic recovery after she discovers dead abuser Geoff Metcalfe financially ruined her.

Fans of the ITV soap watched for months as Yasmeen was manipulated, controlled and abused by evil Geoff.

He died last month in an attempt to kill her after she was freed from prison.

However, viewers have seen since Christmas how Yasmeen has been terrorised by visions of Geoff.

The remnants of his abuse remain, even though he has been buried.

And Coronation Street boss Iain Macleod has now revealed that there will be other remnants waiting to devastate Yasmeen.

She will soon discover that Geoff has left her all but bankrupt.

“We were very keen to reflect the real world experiences that people like Yasmeen go through,” Iain told ED! and other press outlets.

“Alya told her gran that it was over, but actually, it’s not. The psychological impact of abusive relationships can last forever.

“There’s also the practical side of what happened to Yasmeen.

“We know that Geoff was embezzling money from Yasmeen and taking out loans in her name, without her knowledge.

Coronation Street’s Yasmeen Nazir financially ruined by Geoff

“A lot of that will come home to roost for Yasmeen, in a way that threatens to destabilise her recovery from what she’s been through.”

But the Coronation Street boss said Yasmeen has some joy coming up.

“The Elaine story will be a bit of a ray of light for Yasmeen,” he added.

“Paula Wilcox is absolutely fantastic. Elaine played a pivotal role in the trial and she will also play a pivotal role in Yasmeen’s recovery.

“They’ll have an ‘odd couple’ friendship, and thankfully for Yasmeen it will be quite humorous in places. They’re survivors of Geoff and trying to find their way as a double act.

“So there’ll be some light stuff for Yasmeen to play, but overall it’s going to be a heartbreaking next chapter for her.”

