Coronation Street SPOILERS: Yasmeen makes an awful discovery tonight!

In tonight's Coronation Street (Friday, March 3) Yasmeen makes an awful discovery as she goes through Geoff's emails.

For months Geoff has been abusing his wife Yasmeen in a coercive control storyline.

After Yameen's granddaughter Alya accused Geoff of lying about booking a hotel, Geoff insisted he wouldn't lie to Yasmeen.

But Alya begged her grandmother to look through his emails and tonight Yasmeen does just that.

In a clip shared on the official Coronation Street Twitter account, Yasmeen goes onto Geoff's laptop.

Yasmeen sneaks onto Geoff's laptop and discovers emails from the escort agency - what will she do next?



As she looks through his email account for a hotel confirmation and cancellation, no results are found.

But as she goes back to the main inbox, she finds an email from 'Rachel Finetime Escorts' with plans to meet.

However, it's not just the one email she finds.

As she searches specifically for the Escort company in his email box, Yasmeen finds a whole string of emails, suggesting Geoff has been cheating on her for a while.

The clip ends with a door shutting...

What happens next?

Yasmeen finds the emails from the escort (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers for this week reveal that Geoff catches Yasmeen going through his emails.

But the Speed Daal owner refuses to back down and takes a stand.

She confronts Geoff about the emails and he admits to lying about the hotel booking.

Yasmeen tells her husband that she's going to Spain for Zeedan's wedding and that he's not coming with her.

She grabs her suitcase but as she goes to leave, Geoff blocks her way.

He tells her she isn't going anywhere...

What happens in next week's Coronation Street?

Geoff makes out he's going to take his own life (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen does eventually manage to get out of the house in next week's episodes.

She goes to see Alya, telling her she was right about Geoff and that she's coming to Zeedan's wedding.

However, Yasmeen is horrified to see a message from her husband, suggesting he's going to take his own life.

Feeling guilty, Yasmeen insists she must go check on Geoff and Alya offers to go with her.

When she gets back to No.6 Yasmeen's horrified to find a smashed photo frame and drops of blood, but there is no sign of Geoff.

Yasmeen goes to the police (Credit: ITV)

Where is he?

When Yasmeen asserts she can no longer go to Spain, Alya is furious.

But Yasmeen contacts the police and asks how she should go about getting information under Claire's law.

She meets the police at the community centre where they tell her about Geoff's criminal past...

