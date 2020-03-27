Coronation Street: Is Yasmeen leaving? Her plan to escape Geoff explained.

Coronation Street's Yasmeen Nazir plans to escape abusive Geoff, but it backfires as she is 'arrested for attempted murder'.

For months, Yasmeen has been abused by husband Geoff Metcalfe in a coercive control storyline.

However it has been reported that Yasmeen will find the courage to leave Geoff, but her plan backfires tragically when she ends up getting charged with attempted murder.

Will Yasmeen try to kill Geoff in Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

A source told The Sun Online: "Yasmeen will finally realise what Geoff has been doing to her but her escape spirals out of control.

"There's an explosive incident and Yasmeen has no choice but to do what she does.

"She will be arrested and charged for the attempted murder of Geoff."

If Yasmeen ends up going to prison, could this be the last Coronation Street viewers see of her for a while?

What is currently happening with Geoff and Yasmeen?

Recently it was revealed to viewers that Geoff has been cheating on Yasmeen.

Corrie spoiler: Geoff has been meeting with an escort behind Yasmeen's back (Credit: ITV)

The Speed Daal worker has been meeting with escort Rachel behind his wife's back.

Yasmeen has been complaining of stomach cramps leading viewers to believe that either Geoff has been poisoning Yasmeen, or given her an STI.

What happens on next week's Coronation Street?

Yasmeen's granddaughter Alya quizzes him about the lies he has made up about booking a hotel for Zeedan's wedding.

To avoid answering Geoff 'has a heart attack' and begins clutching at his chest. But when Yasmeen calls an ambulance, paramedics can't find anything wrong with him.

Geoff has a 'heart attack' in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV Hub)

When Geoff refuses to go to the hospital, Alya and boyfriend Ryan are convinced he was faking the whole thing.

However Yasmeen believes her husband and says their trip to Spain is off.

A furious Alya later confronts Geoff about his 'heart attack' but when she reveals she's been to the police, Geoff loses his temper and threatens her as Yasmeen returns home.

Yasmeen starts to see Geoff's true colours

Horrified, she orders Geoff to stand down from Alya, but he assures Yasmeen he would never lie to her.

Coronation Street spoiler: Yasmeen finds Geoff threatening Alya (Credit: ITV)

As Geoff goes for a bath, Yasmeen scrolls through his emails and is horrified to see the ones from the escort agency.

But before she can do anything, Geoff comes downstairs and catches her reading through his emails.

Geoff catches Yasmeen going through his emails in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

This time, Yasmeen stands her ground and questions him about the agency emails.

But when Yasmeen says she's leaving, Geoff blocks her exit and tells her she isn't going anywhere...

Coronation Street's scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic and will air on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm from Monday, March 30.

