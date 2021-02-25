Coronation Street spoilers reveal Yasmeen collapses. But will she be okay?

Ever since Geoff’s death, Yasmeen has been struggling and having panic attacks. But this week her health takes a bad turn.

In next week’s scenes Alya is furious to find out that Geoff has left everything to Tim.

Coronation Street spoilers: Tim wants to sign everything over to Yasmeen

Tim tells Adam that he doesn’t want a penny of his dad’s money as it should have rightfully gone to Yasmeen. But the solicitor warns him it’s not as simple as that.

As Alya chucks all of Geoff’s belongings out, Tim asserts that everything he inherited from Geoff will be transferred to Yasmeen. But Yasmeen’s unease is evident.

Alya chucks out a load of Geoff’s stuff (Credit: ITV)

Later Alya points out to Yasmeen that with Geoff’s money and the sale of the community centre they can pay off the debts. But when Yasmeen opens a County Court judgement she is worried sick.

When Tim calls at Speed Daal with the paperwork for the transfer of Geoff’s assets, Yasmeen has a panic attack and flees.

Yasmeen collapses

Alya finds her gran in full meltdown convinced she’s going back to prison. She locks herself in No.6 but she’s suddenly wracked with pain.

She clutches her chest, struggling to breathe.

Yasmeen collapses (Credit: ITV)

With Yasmeen bolted in the house, she leans against the sofa gasping for air. Alya and Tim force their way and are horrified to find Yasmeen collapsed on the floor, struggling to breathe.

The doctor confirms Yasmeen had a major panic attack brought on by stress.

Yasmeen ends up in hospital (Credit: ITV)

As Alya looks at her fragile gran laying in a hospital bed she fights back her tears. She worries she’ll never recover from her ordeal with Geoff.

Will Yasmeen be okay?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

