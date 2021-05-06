Coronation Street spoilers reveal what’s next after Seb and Nina’s attack.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, May 5) Seb and Nina were horrifically attacked by Corey, Kelly, Eli and their friends. But what’s next?

In tomorrow night’s episode (Friday, May 7) the doctor explains to Abi that they’re going to run some tests on Seb. Worried sick, Abi asks Kevin to cancel the wedding.

Abi listens to a voice message left by Seb shortly before the attack.

An emotional Abi tells her son that she loves him before he is wheeled away for his scan.

Seb and Nina were attacked (Credit: ITV)

Nina regains consciousness and tells R0y and Abi that she remembers seeing Corey and his mates.

When Abi sees Corey and Asha outside of their flat she storms over and demands answers.

But Corey covers his tracks telling Kelly not to say anything. When he hears Summer is suspicious he tells her to keep quiet, or he will tell Billy she was in a stolen car.

Corey tells Abi he knows nothing about the attack. But when he makes out he always got on well with Nina, Asha is perplexed.

Abi questions Corey (Credit: ITV)

Corey swears to his girlfriend that he’s innocent, but it would be best if she tells police he was with her all evening.

The police question Nina and she recalls going for a walk with Seb. She remembers coming across Corey and Kelly, but she struggles to remember anything about the attack.

The doctor tells Abi that Seb’s test were inconclusive so they’re going to repeat them. Abi does her best to stay positive.

Coronation Street spoilers: What happens in next week’s episodes?

Next week a frustrated Abi tells Kevin that she’s going to find Seb’s attacker herself. Abi quizzes Nina about the attack but she gets upset, admitting it’s all a blur.

When Kevin reveals to Dev that Nina remembers seeing Corey and Kelly before the attack and he’d be wise to keep Asha away from Corey, Dev is aghast.

Meanwhile Kelly is panicking and calls Corey, asserting they’re in big trouble.

Summer tells Todd she was with Kelly on the night of the attack (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Summer unburdens herself and tells Todd that she was there the night Nina and Seb were attacked but left before anything happened.

The police call at the builder’s yard flat and arrest Kelly, leaving Toyah stunned. Asha watches in horror as Kelly is driven away.

Corey instructs Asha to tell the police they were together in the flat when the attack happened. He tells her to make sure Amy doesn’t say anything.

Dev wants Asha to come home (Credit: ITV)

Asha meets up with Amy but they’re interrupted when Dev arrives. Dev begs Asha to come home, worrying about her living with Corey, the prime suspect in an attack.

Amy tells Asha to stop covering for her boyfriend.

Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly is questioned by police

Billy is horrified to hear that Summer went joyriding in a stolen car with Corey and his mates and insists she must tell the police everything she knows.

Asha is upset that people think Corey is responsible for the attack.

Meanwhile Toyah watches fearfully as they gather up Kelly’s belongings for examination.

The police interview Kelly but she’s clearly terrified and refuses to answer any questions.

Kelly is questioned (Credit: ITV)

Kelly returns home with Imran and Toyah is relieved to see her. However Imran warns she’s not out of the woods.

Later Kelly goes to see Corey and suggests they tell the police the truth, but he sends her packing. Cory’s dad Stefan soon tells Corey to cut all ties with Kelly.

Abi goes to the police station to get them to listen to the voice message he left her just before the attack.

Corey soon arrives to make a statement.

Kelly’s mum returns

Soon Kelly’s mum Laura returns and tells her daughter not to tell the police anything, ruining Toyah and Imran’s attempts to get her to tell the truth.

Meanwhile Amy tells Paul someone was nasty to Summer and she ran off. Paul promises to help her.

In the hospital Nina packs her bag and explains she’s discharging herself as she needs to visit where she was attacked to jog her memory. But Roy talks out of it.

Nina wants to go back to where the attack happened (Credit: ITV)

Later in the café, Roy snaps at Evelyn when she makes a comment.

Imran takes a call from the police and tells Kelly that the police want to ask her some further questions.

But Laura is not having it and asserts that she is Kelly’s mother and calls the shots.

However when Kelly discovers that Laura only turned up because her new boyfriend threw her out, Laura backs down and lets Imran sit in on the interview.

Summer blames herself

Meanwhile Paul finds Summer in Victoria Garden and she confides in him how she feels partly to blame for the attack and should have made Kelly leave when she did.

A police officer calls at No.13 and tells Kevin and Abi that someone has been charged. She tells them it seems the attack was triggered by Nina’s appearance.

The officer tells Kevin and Abi it seems the attack was triggered by Nina’s appearance (Credit: ITV)

As Kevin sees the officer out, Abi mulls over the news with mounting anger.

Laura soon calls at Toyah and Imran’s flat and says when Kelly is released, she is coming back to live with her. Imran is furious.

Later Billy is concerned when Summer doesn’t turn up for school.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

