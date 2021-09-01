Coronation Street spoilers reveal what’s next as Corey and Kelly’s trial continues.

In tonight’s episode of Corrie (Wednesday, September 1) Corey and Kelly’s trial for the murder of Seb Franklin began.

Earlier this week, Nina went back to the scene of the crime and was able to remember what happened the night she and Seb were attacked.

She remembered that Corey was the one who kicked Seb and Kelly tried to stop him.

Flashbacks revealed Kelly tried to stop Corey (Credit: ITV)

In tonight’s episode, Nina gave her new statement to the police.

Meanwhile the trial began and Nina was questioned about what she remembers.

Later Corey’s ex-girlfriend Asha went into the witness box and recalled how Corey asked her to lie to the police.

It was brought up how Asha had previously stripped for Corey and Kelly shared a video of it, and Asha’s past relationship with Nina.

Asha stood in the witness box (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures – September 6 – 10

Imran questioned Asha, quizzing if she was still in love with Nina and if that was the reason Corey and his friends went after her and Seb.

But what is going to happen next?

Coronation Street spoilers: What’s going to happen this week?

In Friday’s episode (September 3) Abi rails at Stefan outside of court and suggests it’s time Corey starts telling the truth.

Corey takes the stand and lies through his teeth, claiming Kelly attacked Seb as he tried to stop her.

Soon Corey paints himself as the victim, telling the court how Kelly’s dad is a gangster an she threatened to have him killed if he reported her to the police.

Corey takes the stand (Credit: ITV)

Kelly listens in. Soon Imran cross-examines Corey, suggesting he’s the one who murdered Seb.

As the trial continues, Imran suggests to Eli that he’s lying about Kelly to get a reduced sentence himself.

Abi notices Corey’s unease.

Soon professional footballer, Tommy Orpington, takes the witness box and gives Corey a glowing character reference.

Outside Court, Abi launches a verbal attack on Stefan, accusing him of trying to buy Corey’s innocence with bribes.

Stefan denies it, but it’s clear he’s rattled.

Determined, Abi searches through his social media accounts. Will she find anything?

Next week

Next week Kelly takes the witness box and tells the court how Corey attacked Seb and kicked him repeatedly, despite her begging him to stop.

Sabeen suggests she attacked Seb in order to impress Corey.

Kelly takes the witness box and tells the court how Corey attacked Seb (Credit: ITV)

Soon Kelly’s mum Laura takes the stand and claims Kelly is the model daughter and would never have hurt Seb.

As the trial comes to an end, Imran and Sabeen deliver their closing speeches.

Despairing, Abi yells at the jury not to believe Corey.

With the jury out, Imran is still fighting to prove Kelly’s innocence, while Abi is desperate to unmask Corey for the killer that he is.

The verdict is in (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Eileen unearths George’s dark secret

Abi intends to find some proof that Stefan bribed a witness, but Kevin wishes she’d leave it to Imran.

Back in the court the verdict is in, will justice be served?

Later, back on the street, the residents discuss the verdict. Meanwhile there’s shocking news from the prison.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.