Coronation Street airs on ITV tonight and spoilers include and intruder at Todd and Billy’s, jealousy from Alya and a shock resignation.

Due to the ongoing Euro 202o tournament, there’s trip to Corrie on a Tuesday.

And it’s definitely worth tuning in as there’s a whole load of drama packed in.

Todd’s trauma

There’s trouble brewing for newly engaged Todd and Billy, after the former’s receipt of a worrying letter that reads, “Don’t get too comfortable. Your lies will come out.”

Assuming the note to be from Paul, Todd warns him off.

When Billy finds a helpline flyer with an abusive message scrawled on it, Todd claims that it’s his ex just being jealous and vengeful.

Billy sets off to have it out with Paul. Paul shows the flyer to Gemma and she reckons Todd’s hiding something.

Later, as Todd arrives home he finds a hooded figure about to break into the flat. Meanwhile, Paul meets up with Ajay from the helpline and quizzes him about Todd.

Alya in Corrie sees Daisy in the same dress (Credit: ITV)

Jealousy

Daisy and Ryan plan their promo party in Victoria Garden for Simon’s 18th birthday.

Daisy tells Alya to pay her friend a visit at the boutique in the precinct as she’ll sort her out with a wow dress.

When Alya later arrives for the promo party but sees Daisy wearing exactly the same dress – and is convinced she’s been set up.

After the success of the night, buzzing Ryan’s bubble is burst when angry Alya claims that Daisy fancies him. Ryan makes things worse by leaping to her defence.

Sarah is shocked when Izzy resigns (Credit: ITV)

Izzy’s off

Elsewhere, Sarah calls Izzy and makes it clear that they want her back at the factory. Izzy then announces that she’d like to resign from her job. Carla’s shocked to her about her sudden decision to leave – what’s going on?

Gail says goodbye to her family as she leaves for Thailand (Credit: ITV)

Farewell!

Leanne calls at No.8 and begs Natasha to reconsider – let Nick be a part of Sam’s life as they need each other. Natasha relents and tells Nick he can see Sam.

And there’s a big goodbye as Audrey, Nick, David and Shona wave Gail off as she leaves for Thailand. Will she be coming back?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

