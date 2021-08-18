Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal that Tyrone accidentally proposes to Alina.

Meanwhile Daniel and Daisy are terrified when they think Bertie swallowed a battery, and Leanne and Nick start at the Bistro.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone accidentally proposes

Tyrone and Fiz take it to the police station (Credit: ITV)

Fiz and Tyrone take Hope to the police station. Evelyn acts as Hope’s appropriate adult as DS Abney gently questions her about the difference between right and wrong.

Hope tells them how she used nail polish remover and the candle to set fire to the cot, but she never meant to harm anyone.

Hope’s solicitor reveals she could be charged after admitting to starting the fire. Fiz and Tyrone reel to hear that she could face a trial.

In the Rovers, Alina is upset to hear Jenny, Sally and Tim full of sympathy for Fiz and Tyrone over Hope’s situation.

Feeling sorry for herself, Alina orders herself a double gin and tonic.

As tipsy Alina emerges from the pub, she’s hurt to see Fiz and Tyrone heading to No.9 laden with chips.

Spotting her weaving about, Fiz sends Tyrone to see her home.

Tyrone regrets how things have turned out, saying he’d imagined they’d get married and raise a family.

He’s stunned when Alina agrees to try again and get married. Tyrone realises that he’s accidentally proposed.

Bertie in danger?

Daniel rushes Bertie to the hospital, but will he be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Daisy collars Daniel and, in a bid to justify her Byron faux pas, she pretends she’s always wanted to be an English teacher.

Daniel drops off some teaching books for Daisy with Ryan in the Rovers.

Ryan wonders why Daisy never told him about her dream to become a teacher, but told Daniel.

However Daisy accuses Ryan of being jealous and leaves.

Meanwhile Adam changes a battery in Bertie’s toy and soon Daniel arrives to pick his son up.

Sarah soon notices the old battery has vanished. Fearing Bertie has swallowed it, Daniel rushes to take him to hospital.

In the street a passing Daisy sees what’s happening and offers to administer first aid on Bertie, but Daniel barks at her to get out of the way and rushes off.

Later Daniel informs Jenny that Bertie is fine and his scare was a false alarm.

When Jenny mentions how her son Tom’s death hit Daisy hard, Daniel goes to find her.

He apologises to Daisy for being rude and insensitive. She reveals that she took a first aid course after Tim’s death.

Daisy admits Bertie’s scare brought back painful memories. Ryan tackles Daisy about their misunderstanding.

Nick and Leanne start their new adventure

Leanne and Debbie work together, but how will it go? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Nick admits to Leanne he’s concerned that she and Debbie will clash working together at the Bistro.

Affronted by his implied sexism, Leanne insists women can be professional.

Debbie and Leanne take the fish supplier to task for trying to pull a fast one.

As he leaves with a flea in his ear, Nick reckons the women make a formidable team.

Adam and Sarah make a decision

Sarah and Adam discuss having a baby (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Samia Longchambon reveals terrifying new storyline for Maria and Liam Connor

Adam and Sarah look after Bertie for Daniel and take him for lunch at the Bistro.

Watching Adam effortlessly entertain his baby cousin prompts Sarah to declare she’s willing to consider having a baby, leaving Adam surprised and delighted.

Sally’s campaign

Aggie offers to help Sally with her parking campaign, but will she regret it? (Credit: ITV)

Aggie offers to help Sally with her parking campaign, but soon regrets it when Sally plonks a hefty pile of paperwork in front of her.

Sally informs Aggie that she’s arranged a meeting with the council about the parking problem.

Brian helps Abi

Brian helps Abi with her statement (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures – August 23 – 27

Meanwhile Brian advises that her victim impact statement needs to focus on how Seb’s death has affected her.

He asks her to describe how she’s feeling so he can write them down.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.