Coronation Street SPOILERS: What’s happening in Autumn 2021?

Coronation Street always has plenty of drama, however spoilers reveal what’s coming up in Autumn 2021.

And it looks set to be a good few months.

Coronation Street spoilers: Corey and Kelly’s trial

Will the trial be delayed? (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this year Corey Brent, Kelly Neelan and their friends attacked Nina Lucas and Seb Franklin.

Seb died from his injuries and Kelly was arrested.

While she claims she didn’t physically attack the couple, Corey says that she did.

In upcoming scenes Kelly’s foster dad and solicitor Imran meets with his ex-wife, Sabeen, who is a barrister on Corey’s defence team.

Abi discovers that famous footballer Tommy Orpington has been lined up as a character witness, however Corey’s identity is being kept secret.

However when his identity is leaked online, it looks like it could jeopardise the trial.

Abi is devastated that Corey being named could jeopardise the trial. Later the police call to speak to Abi’s stepson Jack about the online posts.

Abi accuses Imran of using Jack’s mistake to delay the trial and Toyah is shocked to discover that’s what he is doing.

Will the trial be pushed back?

Pat Phelan’s return

Todd finds Phelan’s ashes (Credit: ITV)

In upcoming scenes, Todd is clearing out the storeroom at the undertakers when he finds the ashes of Eileen’s late husband, serial killer Pat Phelan.

George tells Todd that he never found the right moment to tell Eileen about the ashes.

Will they tell her?

Hope’s future

What will happen to Hope? (Credit: ITV)

In recent scenes, Hope Stape set fire to the cot in the salon flat, unaware that his dad’s girlfriend Alina Pop was asleep in her room.

Pregnant Alina was taken to hospital, however she ended up losing her baby.

Tyrone found out Hope started the fire and told the police.

It has been revealed that she will be charged for reckless arson, but what does this mean for her future?

Could she go to a juvenile detention centre?

Fiz and Tyrone’s future

Does Tyrone still have feelings for Fiz? (Credit: ITV)

In this week’s scenes, Tyrone proposes to Alina. However in upcoming scenes Tyrone feels guilty about his feelings for Fiz and the pair are awkward as they meet the youth justice officer.

Emma sees Tyrone and Fiz in deep discussions and is suspicious.

Unsure of how much Emma overheard, Tyrone tells her that he and Fiz were discussing childcare.

Soon Tyrone presents Alina with the expensive ring she wanted. Alina is thrilled, meanwhile Emma tries to work out if he’s genuine or if the gesture if just for her benefit.

