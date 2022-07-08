Coronation Street spoilers: What is Stephen hiding?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Stephen starts muscling in at the factory – but is he hiding something?

Audrey Roberts‘ son has returned and is fussing around his mother like a fly around cake.

But what’s really going? Is all as it seems? Or does Stephen have a secret?

Sarah is impressed, Carla is not (Credit: ITV)

Stephen comes between Carla and Sarah in Coronation Street spoilers

Stephen moved in with Audrey to take care of her and seems to be the only one she trusts.

She’s now put him in charge of her money when she dies and he’s got his feet firmly under the table.

David is not happy about Stephen taking over the family and is growing increasingly suspicious of him. Is he right to be worried?

Sarah, meanwhile, is in awe of her uncle.

She invites him to the factory to talk business and is impressed by his advice. She tells Carla they should buy their silk from Stephen from now on.

However, Carla is not keen.

She insists mixing business and family never ends well. Perhaps she’s got a point…

Sarah is frustrated with Carla’s decision.

Stephen then flatters Sarah by saying someone with her experience shouldn’t be taking orders from Carla.

As he threatens to come between the friends and business partners, what’s his game?

Has he really ridden in on his white horse to save the family and bring joy, peace and harmony?

Or is he hiding something? Bankruptcy, maybe? Is Stephen sucking up to everybody because he needs a cash injection in his business – fast? Or is he set on taking over the factory himself and needs Audrey’s money to do it?

Stephen’s family embarrass him in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

Another Platt family meal disaster

Later on next week, Gail decides to bring her brother into the fold and hosts a family lunch (because those always go well for the Platts!).

Of course, it quickly descends into chaos as David and Sarah start arguing. The root cause of their squabble is Audrey’s money – again.

Disgusted Audrey walks out.

The whole thing leaves Stephen embarrassed.

As Sarah and David vow to put things right, is Audrey really okay?

And just what is going on with Stephen?

Something doesn’t add up, but only time will tell what that is…

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

