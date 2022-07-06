Hope Fiz Phil Coronation Street
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: What is Hope plotting?

Is Hope up to something?

By Charlotte Rodrigues
Updated:

Coronation Street character Hope doesn’t seem to be too thrilled that her mum Fiz is getting married.

She has been refusing to wear her bridesmaid dress and in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, July 6) she snuck out of bed to use Phill‘s tablet.

But what is she up to? Is she plotting something?

Hope isn’t happy, but is she plotting something? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: What is Hope plotting?

Over the last few weeks, Hope clearly hasn’t been too thrilled with Fiz’s wedding plans and made it obvious she’s not happy with the bridesmaid dress she has to wear.

Meanwhile Fiz has had to deal with Phill’s mother Mimi causing issues, Phill’s ex Camilla showing up claiming Phill still loves her and Hope and Ruby’s bridesmaid dresses getting ruined by red wine.

In tonight’s episode, Tyrone told Hope off for having a tablet as he took hers off her.

She said Phill lets her use his so Tyrone couldn’t take it, but took it away from her anyway.

Later, when everyone was clearly asleep, Hope went downstairs with Phill’s tablet and began typing.

What is she up to? Could she be planning to ruin the wedding?

Coronation Street fans convinced Hope ruined the dresses

Corrie fans have been convinced that Hope may have been involved in ruining the bridesmaid dresses.

Spoilers: What’s next for Fiz and Phill?

On the day of Fiz and Phill’s wedding, the couple are shocked to learn that the registrar has been cancelled.

Could this have something to do with Hope?

Luckily Phill and Fiz manage to get things back on track.

Phill Ruby Fiz and Hope Coronation Street
Fiz walks down the aisle, but will the wedding go to plan? (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone soon gives Fiz a pair of Vera’s vintage earrings.

As the wedding is about to start, Evelyn and Tyrone take their seats.

They watch as the couple prepare to take their vows.

But will everything go to plan?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

