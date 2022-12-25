Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Fiz goes missing on her wedding day

Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas Day reveal Fiz and Tyrone’s wedding is in jeopardy as she goes missing.

In fairness, she actually has no idea it’s her wedding day – but will she get there in time?

Meanwhile, things are tense at the Platts’ and Ken decides to help Daniel after Jenny’s plea.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Tyrone gets it very wrong (Credit: ITV)

Fiz disappointed in Coronation Street spoilers

Fiz is thoroughly disappointed by her Christmas present from Tyrone: a box of chocolates and a keyring.

Of course, she has no idea what he’s actually planning and that the present is just to throw her off the scent.

Later, Tyrone, Hope and Ruby come down the stairs in their wedding outfits ready to surprise Fiz – but she’s gone!

Can Chris help Fiz get married? (Credit: ITV)

Fiz goes missing!

She’s left a note to say she’s gone to buy a turkey.

However, when desperate Ty calls her phone he finds it ringing on the table.

Chesney and Gemma insist Tyrone needs to get to the hotel and they’ll get Bernie and Dev to get Fiz there too.

But they have no idea Fiz has broken down on a country road. She has no phone and no way of getting home.

Setting off on foot, she comes across a passing walker called Chris. Fiz explains what’s happened, but will he help?

Is Chris friend or foe?

Tyrone has royally messed up – again! (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone cancels the wedding

With time ticking on, Tyrone soon realises his big plans have backfired spectacularly.

There’s no bride and the guests are getting anxious.

Upset Ty calls the wedding off and sends them to the Rovers to eat the buffet.

But will Fiz be able to turn the day around?

Max snaps in Coronation Street spoilers this Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

Max at war

Christmas lunch in the bistro for Audrey, Gail, David, Shona, Leanne, Max, Sam and Toyah starts well.

Max is thrilled to receive his present: a state-of-the-art editing package.

However, things sour when David makes a joke about Griff.

Max immediately defends his new mate and storms out. Can David put it right?

Can Ken and Jenny help Daniel? (Credit: ITV)

Ken helps Daniel in Coronation Street spoilers

Jenny reveals to Ken that Daniel had been planning a proposal for Daisy. The engagement ring was stolen, so he’s had to put his plans on ice.

Ken is thoughtful, but soon springing into action.

Can he help Daniel pull off his proposal after all?

