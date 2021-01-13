Coronation Street spoilers reveal Dylan returns to Weatherfield again after being kicked out of school.

Last year, Dylan made a brief return to visit his dad in the school holidays. But now it looks like he will be returning on a more permanent basis.

Coronation Street spoilers: Dylan returns

In next week’s scenes Sean receives a call from Violet. She tells him that Dylan has been suspended from school and is on his way to Manchester.

Violet sends Dylan to Weatherfield as he’s kicked out of school (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: The Platt family forced to leave No.8

When Dylan arrives, he refuses to discuss what happened.

Sean takes his son out for something to eat and Dylan begins to open up. He explains that he’s being bullied at school because his dad is gay.

When Sean suggests Dylan could come and live with him and they’ll get a flat on their own, Dylan is thrilled.

Spotting Chesney, Sean reminds him that Gemma still owes him his commission from her make up sales.

Gemma and Chesney are horrified to realise the extent of their financial problems (Credit: ITV)

When Kirk reminds him that he still owes him money for the stolen make up, Chesney starts to feel the strain.

Later Chesney and Gemma are horrified to realise the extent of their financial problems. Gemma begs Sean for more time to find the commission, but he suggests she should be resourceful and take on extra sales people.

Michael confides in Sean that he doesn’t reckon Gemma is cut out for selling substandard make up and she’s got too much on her plate already.

Sean and Gemma in trouble

When Sean spots Gemma having a drink with her friend Vanessa, Sean sashays over and before Gemma can stop him, he recruits Vanessa to join his make up sales team.

Sean puts pressure on Gemma to sign up Vanessa to the sales team. But Gemma’s good nature soon gets the better of her and she tells Vanessa to steer well clear of the pyramid make up business as it’s a rip-off.

Sean tells Gemma if she doesn’t find the money, they’ll both be sued (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Asha and Aadi age blunder as twins celebrate 16th birthday early

Gemma tells Sean she can’t afford to pay his commission and wants out. But Sean panics, wondering how he’s going to pay Rhydian.

After a call to Rhydian, Sean tells Gemma if she doesn’t find the money, they’ll both be sued.

Corrie airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story