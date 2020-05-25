Coronation Street SPOILERS: Vile Clayton tells Shona David used to hit her

Coronation Street villain Clayton Hibbs will go to any lengths to hurt his mum Shona Platt.

Now she's vulnerable and doesn't remember the last 15 years of her life, he will stoop to new lows in an effort to control Shona.

Evil Clayton lies about David to his mum Shona in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

This week as Shona visits her criminal son in prison unable to remember all he has done to her.

She will try to get to know him.

But Clayton will try to use her memory loss to get her to smuggle drugs into prison for her.

And separate her from husband David for good by lying and claiming he physically abused her.

He tells her in a sneak peek of the episodes: "David would never let you see me if you were with him.

"He’s good at playing Mr Nice Guy but he never treated her nice. Don’t you remember mum? He was always drinking having an affairs and even hit you one time."

Shona will rush out of the prison upset - but will Clayton get his way?

Later Shona finds herself back on the cobbles where she meets an unexpected old friend.

Roy Cropper to the rescue

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other press at a virtual conference, Julia revealed who comes to Shona's aid.

"We know Shona and Roy had a great friendship and she bolts out of the Platt house when she goes to visit - it's too overwhelming.

Roy will help Shona (Credit: ITV)

"She has a look around to try and jog her memory - she ends up at the back of Roy's and he finds her.

"He knows it's Shona and what she's suffering with so he invites her in for a cup of tea and a cookie.

"And she warms to this new guy who's warm and a little odd.

"Is there something there inherent that she knows Roy is okay or does she think he is a bit of a weirdo?

"He's very unthreatening.

"Everyone is feeding her so much information but Roy is gentle with her and he doesn't barge in and say 'I'm Roy, you know me!' and lets her find her own way.

"That's really important in her development and her overcoming this."

