Coronation Street spoilers reveal Tyrone moves back in with Fiz despite confessing his love to Alina.

In next week’s scenes, Tyrone is at work in the garage and admits he can’t stop thinking about Alina. At Abi’s insistence, Kevin offers to take him for a pint to cheer him up.

Kevin does his best to cheer Tyrone up. But soon Maria comes in and tears a strip off Tyrone for how he’s treated Fiz.

Maria has a go at Tyrone (Credit: ITV)

Kevin leaps to his friend’s defence and is quick to point out to Maria that she’s no saint herself.

At No.9, a tearful Hope asks Fiz why daddy has left them.

Meanwhile Abi puts pressure on Kevin to talk to Tyrone as it’s time he moved out.

Tyrone approaches Alina and asks her if she still has any feelings for him. But Alina suggests that he calls around the flat later.

Fiz suggests to Tyrone that he move back in (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone calls at No.9 and tells Fiz that the last thing he wants to do is cause the girls any upset.

Fiz suggests to him that he moves back in. What will Tyrone say?

Fiz is quick to assure Tyrone that she doesn’t want a romantic reunion, but suggests he moves back in to give the girls some stability.

Tyrone goes to see Alina and tells her that he’s moving back in with Fiz on a temporary basis for the sake of the kids, but he tells Alina that that it’s her that he loves.

How will Alina react?

Tyrone tells Alina he’s moving back in with Fiz and the girls (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone soon moves back into No.9 but Tyrone can’t help but wonder if he’s made a terrible mistake.

Later Fiz reveals to Tyrone that she’s booked a counselling session for them both to do with Toyah. Tyrone’s heart sinks.

Tyrone goes to counselling with Fiz (Credit: ITV)

In the Bistro, Toyah does her best to conduct Fiz and Tyrone’s counselling session. Having returned home, Tyrone slips upstairs to take a call from Alina.

