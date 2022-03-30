Coronation Street spoilers
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone makes a shattering confession to Fiz

Fiz leaves the cobbles and settles into her new home

By Aaliyah Ashfield
| Updated:

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Tyrone makes a shattering confession to Fiz as she packs up to leave for her new home.

But is she really happy to be leaving the street?

Tyrone and Fiz
Tyrone waves goodbye to Fiz as she moves away (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone makes a shattering confession

Shortly after Tyrone left Fiz to be with Alina, Fiz found love with her new partner Phill.

And their relationship only appears to be getting stronger.

Fiz has clearly moved on from cheating Tyrone and is preparing to start a new life with Phill after they decided to buy a house together.

Coronation Street
Fiz prepares to move to her new home (Credit: ITV)

Next week, Fiz prepares to leave the cobbles and make a fresh start with Phill and the girls.

But as she packs the van, Fiz confesses to Tyrone that she’s worried about making a big mistake.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone tries to win Fiz back as she quits the cobbles?

Wanting what’s best for Fiz, Tyrone tells her that she deserves a fresh start in a home with a garden for the girls.

He then waves Fiz off as she embarks on her new journey, but his smile hides his heartache.

Coronation Street Tyrone
Tyrone makes a shattering confession to Fiz (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone admits that he misses Fiz

Later on, Beth and Sean gently rib Fiz about her new home and how she’s finally landed on her feet.

Fiz tries her best to appear enthusiastic about her move.

But is her new life really all that’s cracked up to be?

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Emma makes hasty exit after shocking secret is exposed

Fiz then calls at the garage to talk with Tyrone and he makes a heartbreaking confession.

He admits how much he misses Fiz and the girls.

So what will Fiz say?

Does she still have feelings for her former flame?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Have you been watching Corrie? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Fern Britton smiling with ex Phil Vickery
Fern Britton’s sad confession about split from Phil Vickery as she admits ‘rebound is difficult’
Katie Price looking sunburnt
Katie Price ‘to avoid mammoth £174,000 tax bill as company goes bust’
Jac Sacha Holby City
Holby City fans enraged to learn what’s replacing it
Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton at Prince Philip memorial and Princess Diana smiling
Hilarious Princess Charlotte moment at Philip memorial as fans compare her to Diana
bradley walsh the chase
The Chase: Bradley Walsh sparks same complaint from viewers
Kerry Katona and Katie Price latest
Kerry Katona risks fall out with Katie Price as she takes swipe at her appearance