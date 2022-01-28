Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone is forced to tell Fiz some home truths about Hope

Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Tyrone Dobbs will feel forced to approach Hope‘s behaviour with his ex, Fiz, again.

Viewers of the ITV soap know that the little girl, who is Fiz’s daughter from her marriage to killer John Stape, has caused trouble and heartbreak on the cobbles for years.

Tyrone prepares himself to tell Fiz his thoughts on Hope (Credit: ITV)

Past misdemeanors include bullying stepsister Ruby and causing Alina Pop’s devastating miscarriage.

But her most recent stunt saw her hide her cousin Joseph away in Fiz’s attic, leaving the rest of the family frantic.

Shopkeeper Dev even set up a fundraiser to raise money to offer as a reward.

When Hope’s part in Joseph’s disappearance was discovered, she lied and said it was all Bernie Winter’s idea.

Hope claimed Bernie had planned it because she wanted the £30k reward money. She even said that Bernie gave her and Joseph money to stay quiet.

What does Tyrone say to Fiz about Hope in Coronation Street?

In the aftermath, Tyrone (Alan Halsall) steels himself to speak to Fiz about her daughter.

How does Fiz react when she hears what Tyrone has to say? (Credit: ITV)

He tells her that there is more to Hope’s behavioural problems than they thought, and that it’s time to get a professional diagnosis.

But how will Fiz react to him suggesting there’s something fundamentally wrong with her daughter?

And what will she be diagnosed with?

Hope spent time at a specialist behavioural school in Birmingham a few years ago. When she returned Fiz and Tyrone were hopeful that she was better.

But her scheme with Joseph, along with the lies that followed, have shown she’s as troubled as ever.

Is Corrie’s Hope Stape evil like her killer dad?

Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) has always secretly wondered if Hope has inherited an ‘evil gene’ from her serial killer dad. Are her fears about to be confirmed?

Could there be something sinister behind Hope’s behaviour? (credit: ITV)

John killed three people and kidnapped Rosie Webster before he was killed in a car crash.

Meanwhile, Hope has showed worrying signs of being deeply troubled from a very young age.

She has a history of being a bit too interested in fires, having set fire to a trampoline, the factory and the flat Tyrone shared with Alina.

Hope narrowly avoided being sent to Young Offenders, but was told she needed therapy.

Could the 11-year-old have run out of chances already?

