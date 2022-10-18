In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Fiz worries that Tyrone will cheat on her again after seeing that he’s taken up a new hobby.

As he goes to attend a taekwondo class, Fiz can’t help but be haunted by the past.

Will Ty cheat on Fiz again in Coronation Street spoilers?

Ty cheated on Fiz with Alina (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone cheated on Fiz

Tyrone and Fiz seemed to be one of the strongest couples in the street.

That was until Tyrone started embarking on an affair with Alina Pop.

Tyrone was so smitten over his younger lover that he decided to end his long-term relationship with Fiz so that he could move in with Alina.

In what seemed like some sort of mid-life crisis, Tyrone and Alina even got matching couples tattoos.

However, things got more serious when Alina revealed that she was pregnant.

Hope was furious about Alina coming into their lives and breaking up her family and set fire to Alina’s flat.

Sadly, Alina suffered a miscarriage later on.

She left the street and ended things with Tyrone.

Whilst Fiz eventually started a new relationship with Phil, she ultimately ended things with him on their wedding day – although she did get married to him first.

With this, she wanted an annulment which Phil eventually agreed to.

Now, Fiz and Tyrone and back together and happy again.

Or, are they?

Will Tyrone cheat again? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone cheats again?

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal Fiz’s concerns that Tyrone might cheat on her again.

When Tyrone tells Fiz that he’s decided to join a taekwondo class, Fiz finds it hilarious imagining Ty taking up the sport.

However, her mood suddenly changes later on when Sean reminds her what happened the last time that Tyrone joined a class.

When Tyrone was off to his yoga classes, he was using them as an excuse to see Alina.

Remembering this, Fiz gets worried that Tyrone might have met another woman.

Is Tyrone actually interested in taekwondo?

Or is he interested in something – or someone – else?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Is Tyrone cheating on Fiz again? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!