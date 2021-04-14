Coronation Street SPOILERS: Tyrone breaks Fiz’s heart again as his sex secret with Alina is revealed

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Fiz finds out that Tyrone has secret been seeing Alina and is left heartbroken.

In next week’s scenes Emma clocks Lucas flirting with Alina outside of the salon ad urges her to go for it.

As Tyrone and Alina get down for some private time, they’re interrupted by Emma’s arrival.

Whilst Tyrone hides behind the sofa, Emma sees his jeans on the floor, but assumes Alina and Lucas have been spending time together.

Emma spots Lucas flirting with Alina (Credit: ITV)

As they quickly get dressed, Tyrone implores Alina to stick to the story that she was in bed with Lucas.

Alina stops by at the Rovers and asks Emma to keep her relationship with Lucas under the hat.

But when Emma admits that didn’t see Lucas, just a pair of men’s jeans, Maria’s mind whirrs.

Maria tells Tyrone to tell Fiz the truth (Credit: ITV)

Maria stops by at the garage and tells Tyrone that at the time Alina was supposedly in bed with Lucas, she was giving him a haircut. She tells him to come clean to Fiz or she’ll do it for him.

Later Tyrone tells Alina about Maria’s threat and Alina is pleased. When Emma reveals that Alina is now seeing Lucas, Fiz’s hopes are lifted.

Coronation Street Spoilers: Tyrone breaks Fiz’s heart again

In the garage, Tyrone confides in Kevin that he’s planning to tell Fiz that he and Alina have been seeing each other and are for keeps.

When Fiz receives a message confirming a hotel booking in Knutsford, Ches reckons he’s planning to surprise her.

Fiz calls in at the garage and quizzes Kevin about Tyrone’s intentions, but Kevin acts dumb.

Soon Tyrone returns from attending a breakdown to find Fiz, Alina and Lucas mid-showdown on the street.

Fiz realises Tyrone has chosen Alina (Credit: ITV)

Soon Fiz realises that it’s Tyrone that Alina has been seeing and he’s chosen her. With the truth out, Fiz is heartbroken.

As Fiz and Tyrone row, blaming each other for the breakdown of their relationship, Hope listens, deeply upset.

Tyrone arrives at the salon flat with his holdall and tells Alina that he was honest with Fiz.

Maria calls at No.9, but Fiz gives her the short shrift and as she goes to close the door, she spots Tyrone and Alina clearly loved up.

Fiz sees Alina and Tyrone together (Credit: ITV)

Later, Tyrone lets himself back into No.9 to get the last of his things. Having run away from school, Hope asks him if he loves his new girlfriend more than her.

But Tyrone is horrified and accuses Fiz of turning their daughter against him.

Hope attacks Joseph

To try and cheer Hope up, Chesney invites her over to play with Joseph. But when Fiz calls round at No.5, she finds Chesney bundling Joseph into the car.

Fiz is horrified when Gemma tells her that Hope attacked Joseph.

Gemma tells Fiz that Hope attacked Joseph (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Tyrone inadvertedly uploads the photos from his romantic night with Alina to the family photo roll.

Fiz urges Tyrone to speak to Hope, but Tyrone refuses, asserting she’s better at dealing with Hope than him.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

