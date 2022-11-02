Latest Coronation Street Spoilers have revealed that Tyrone Dobbs will be arrested for assault. How will the already fraught and fractured family cope?

Tyrone and Fiz have been feeling the pressure after learning that a journalist is publishing a book on John Stape.

To Fiz and Tyrone’s dismay, The Gazette have been serialising pages from the book.

Tyrone’s frustrations come to a head as he sees red and assaults the journalist responsible.

A furious Tyrone confronts the journalist (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone hits out

This begins as Adam and Fiz meet with the publisher to try and get Hope’s name removed from the book.

Meanwhile, in the garage, Tyrone finds a leaflet advertising a Q&A session with the journalist about John Stape and the book.

Incensed, Tyrone storms over to the hotel where the Q&A is being held.

He finds the room full, and the journalist taking questions.

Tyrone is shocked when the journalist suggests that Fiz was complicit in John’s crimes.

He leaps onto the stage and punches the journalist in the face.

The hotel manager calls the police.

After the journalist blames Fiz for her part in John Stape’s crimes, Tyrone slaps him (Credit: ITV)

Fiz learns what Tyrone has done

Later, Adam tells Fiz that the police have arrested Tyrone.

Fiz begs the journalist not to press charges.

The police let Tyrone go without charge, revealing that Fiz talked the jman round.

At home, Fiz and Tyrone have a blazing row.

Fiz tells him that a video of him punching the journalist has gone viral.

As a result, the publishers are bringing the launch date of the book forward. So Tyrone’s made things a whole lot worse!

After the video of the assault goes viral, the police arrest Tyrone (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: The police pay Tyrone a visit

Later, Adam tells Fiz and Tyrone that he has found a barrister to take their case.

However, the barrister charges £100k, and does not guarantee a to win.

Fiz and Tyrone tell Hope that they can’t stop the book being published.

Hope explodes at Fiz and Tyrone for failing to protect her.

Then, the police call into No.9.

They explain that they have had complaints about the video and arrest Tyrone, under suspicion of assault.

Later, Fiz calls into see Chesney at No.5. She tells him about the assault.

Hope tells them that she wants to stay with Chesney.

Is the family falling apart?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

