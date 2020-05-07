Coronation Street SPOILERS: Two people arrive from Carla's past

Coronation Street has confirmed two people from Carla's past will arrive on the cobbles. But who are they?

Nearly a year ago, Carla had a breakdown after believing it was her fault the factory roof collapsed. The accident caused the death of her sister-in-law-to-be Rana Habeeb.

Struggling with paranoia, she ran away from the Street and ended up spending time at her old estate and a hotel. However viewers didn't get to see much of Carla's time away.

Carla began struggling with her mental health after Rana died (Credit: ITV)

But Corrie boss Iain MacLeod has confirmed that the storyline will see Carla reunited with someone from the period of the time she went missing.

Carla reunites with people from her past

Speaking at a recent virtual press event, he said: "What we wanted to do was revisit that at a point where Carla felt like she was on an even keel psychologically, and also just to fill in a few of the blanks really.

Carla had a breakdown (Credit: ITV)

"Obviously we don't know precisely what it was she got up to while she was away.

"We saw glimpses of it with the hotel and the squat, but we don't really know what happened."

He added: "It felt like an interesting opportunity to delve into her recent story and generate something in the present that would reveal something we hadn't known previously about somebody else in the show."

Carla is currently running Johnny's pub (Credit: ITV)

Although Iain didn't name any names, he added: "So we meet two people we've never seen before, who emerge from Carla's mental health story and what that provides in the present is a chance to see somebody that's currently in the show elsewhere reveal their true colours."

Who could he be referring to?

What happened with Carla's mental health in Coronation Street?

After Rana's death, Carla became paranoid and started to believe Rana was still alive. She even thought her sister Kate, Rana's fiancée, was keeping her hidden away.

Carla saw Rana in a vision (Credit: ITV)

Terrified, she ran away from the cobbles but was eventually tracked down. When she returned to the Street, she had a vision of Rana, who blamed her for her death.

Eventually Carla went away to get treatment and since her return, she has taken a step back from the factory.

Currently she is running the Rovers for her dad Johnny whilst he's away. But what will we learn as her mental health storyline is revisited?

Next week Coronation Street is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

