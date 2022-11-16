Coronation Street spoilers: Trouble in paradise for Yasmeen and Stu?

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers can reveal that there is trouble in paradise for Yasmeen and Stu as they adjust to life with Stu’s granddaughter, Eliza.

It’s been a long road for Stu in getting Eliza back into his life.

With Bridget arrested and charged with murder, Stu has been approved custody of Eliza.

However, the sudden change in lifestyle causes tension between Stu and Yasmeen as they clash over how to best look after Eliza.

Is their new life too good to be true?

Yasmeen and Stu were recently granted custody of Eliza (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stu and Yasmeen clash over Eliza’s welfare

As the week starts, Stu is panicking about getting Eliza to school on time.

He is put out when he discovers that Yasmeen has already made her breakfast.

Meanwhile, Alya has plaited Eliza’s hair.

Stu pins a timetable of Eliza’s hobbies onto the kitchen cupboard.

He is steadfast in the assertion that Eliza isn’t to miss out on anything else as she has had enough upheaval in her life already.

Yasmeen looks at the lengthy list of activities with concern.

Is Stu about to push the youth too far?

It’s been a long road for Stu and Yasmeen… but is trouble ahead? (Credit: ITV)

Stu and Yasmeen take on Eliza

This comes as Stu and Eliza have finally been granted custody of Eliza.

The police arrested his daughter, Bridget and ex-wife Lucy and charged them for the murder.

This week the police cleared Stu of all murder charges following his wrongful life sentence.

After a visit from the social worker, he and Yasmeen are thrilled when their new housing is approved.

Things are finally looking up for Stu.

But will he drive her and Yasmeen away with his high expectations for life with Eliza?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

