Coronation Street spoilers: Trouble brewing for Jenny and Leo

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Jenny could be forced to lie to toy boy lover Leo.

Luckily, as soap lies go it’s not a big one.

However, in trying to spare Leo’s feelings, could Jenny’s actions cause a rift between the lovebirds?

Read More: Jenny Connor in Coronation Street: Her tragic family history

Leo’s tried the rest, now he’s brewing the best. Or so he thinks. (Credit: ITV)

Leo’s here and he’s beer!

The drama begins when Leo admits how much he enjoying brewing his own beer in the Rovers cellar.

Glad to see him happy, Jenny throws her full weight behind the idea. She announces that Leo’s home brew should be the guest ale in the bar.

Leo is delighted at her vote of confidence, and gets to work.

Daisy and Jenny consider the problem. (Credit: ITV)

Daisy and Jenny’s taste test

Meanwhile, Daisy and Jenny try a taster of the brew, which is where the problems start.

Both ladies agree – the beer is terrible.

When Leo tells them he’s looking forward to serving up at the tasting they’ve arranged to launch the new guest ale, Daisy and Jenny look distinctly uncomfortable.

Will they burst his bubble?

Read more: Coronation Street in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s joining Weatherfield?

Will Jenny treat her fella like a grown up? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny tells the truth?

Jenny’s had insecurities about the relationship with Leo from the outset, mainly due to their age difference.

They’ve got on like a house on fire from the start, and Leo has always assured Jenny that age doesn’t matter to him, but it’s always at the back of Jenny’s mind

She’s had to overcome hurdles such as learning she went to school with Leo’s dad, and struggling to hang out with Leo’s friends, but it’s not been easy.

But if she doesn’t tell him the truth about the brew, it seems she could be falling into the age-gap trap again

While she’s trying to be kind, keeping quiet to save Leo’s feelings could be seen as treating her boyfriend like a child.

Can Jenny find a way of of this awkward situation?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.