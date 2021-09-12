Coronation Street SPOILERS: Tragic moment Norris Cole’s death is discovered

Coronation Street spoilers have revealed the tragic moment Norris Cole‘s death is discovered by Ken Barlow and Rita Tanner.

The busybody was played by actor Malcolm Hebden before his decision to retire last year.

Rita and Ken learn about Norris’ death in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers

And now bosses have taken the decision to say goodbye to Norris once and for all in a heartbreaking new storyline.

It’s been a while since Norris has been in Weatherfield, but he gets in touch with Ken and Rita to arrange a meetup.

Ken is intrigued when Norris contacts him with important news.

He and Rita are summoned to Still Waters for an audience with their friend, but they never make it.

Instead, Norris’ companion Freda gets in touch to say Norris has collapsed and has been taken to hospital.

Ken, Rita and Mary are desperately worried as they make their way to be by Norris’ side.

Sadly, before the trio can get together, Norris suffers a stroke.

When his loved ones arrive, it’s too late, and Norris has died.

The heartbreaking news is delivered to Ken and Rita as they arrive at the hospital to see their friend.

As they go to walk in Freda walks out unable to speak.

Rita asks: “How is he love? Can we see him?”

Freda replies: “Norris passed away, just a short while ago.”

Devastated and heartbroken, Norris’ loved ones head to the Rovers to have a drink in his name.

Norris Cole’s death rocks Coronation Street next week (Credit: ITV)

Ken and Rita devastated by Norris Cole’s death

There, surrounded by Norris’ friends and neighbours, Ken toasts their lost friend.

Norris’ ex-wife and dear friend Mary understandably wants to help Freda arrange his funeral.

But, as usual, she goes over the top, and the two women end up falling out.

Rita backs Mary, who is insisting to Freda that Norris would want his wake to be held in the Rovers, the pub where he spent so many happy times.

Although Freda eventually agrees, their spat sees Mary washes her hands of the whole event and Rita steps in to try to calm things down.

Will Norris get the send off he deserves?

