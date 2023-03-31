Tracy looks angry on Coronation Street; inset, Aaron, looking as though butter wouldn't melt (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Coronation Street spoilers: Vengeful Tracy takes action against Aaron

Aaron has to reckon with the actions of a vengeful Tracy Barlow

By Joel Harley
Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that, as the Weatherfield police do nothing about Amy’s rape allegation, a vengeful Tracy Barlow springs into action.

But what will Tracy do? And how will Aaron react to Tracy’s vendetta against him?

Aadi confronts Aaron outside the shop on Corrie
Aadi confronts his friend after seeing one of Tracy’s flyers (Credit: ITV)

Tracy takes on Aaron as the police do nothing

Amy is worried when she finds out that Tracy has put up flyers about Aaron all over the street. Tracy reassures her, and tells her that no one will find out that she was the girl he raped.

But when Mary finds one of Tracy’s flyers on the printer in the florists’ Abi realises the truth. She confronts Aaaron about what he did.

Tracy in the police station, talking to an unimpressed desk sergeant on Corrie
Tracy is glued to the spot, down at Weatherfield police station (Credit: ITV)

The truth is out

Later, Peter tells Steve and Tracy about the flyer on the printer. Amy is devastated to find out that people know about her ordeal.

Tracy goes to the police station and glues herself to the counter. She tells the desk sergeant that she’s not going anywhere until Amy’s rape allegation is taken seriously.

With her free hand, she calls Daniel. Steve and Amy then arrive at the police station. There, they find Tracy about to give an interview to a reporter at the Gazette.

Horrified, Amy begs her mother to stop. Will Tracy listen?

Tracy talks to Amy at the police station while Amy and a journalist look on in Corrie
Will Tracy tell Amy’s story to the Weatherfield Gazette? (Credit: ITV)

Amy recants her story

Elsewhere, Abi tells Aaron that she’s heard Amy has changed her story. So when Aadi comes at Aaron in the street for raping Amy, Aaron tells him that Amy has withdrawn her accusation.

Summer and Aadi go to see Amy, but Summer is unconvinced by Amy’s change of heart.

Later, Amy’s phone rings and a picture of Aadi and Aaron pops up on the screen. Amy is clearly uncomfortable – but Summer says nothing. Does she believe Amy?

Aadi talks to Aaron on Corrie
Aaron’s friends have taken heed of Tracy’s words… but for how long? (Credit: ITV)

Amy flees as she runs into Aaron

Later that week, Tracy suggests a film night and a takeaway. Amy heads over to Speed Daal for the takeaway. However, when she sees Aaron at the counter, she flees.

Can she ever get over what’s happened to her? And will she ever manage to get justice?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

