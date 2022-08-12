Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah in danger as she’s drawn into Spider’s murky world?

Coronation Street spoilers suggest that Toyah might be in danger as she is drawn further into Spider‘s murky world.

Toyah Battersby’s old flame recently returned to Weatherfield. She and ex-partner Spider Nugent have been growing closer since his return to the cobbles.

However, all is not as it seems with the eco-warrior, and Leanne has begun to suspect that something might be amiss.

Since returning to Weatherfield, Spider has grown closer to old flame Toyah (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: What is Spider hiding?

Spider returned to Weatherfield last month much to the surprise of Toyah and Leanne.

He returned shortly after the death of Toyah’s husband Imran, who died after she crashed their car into a building.

But it’s become clear that Spider is hiding something as he’s been making strange phone calls.

His behaviour since returning has also raised red flags for Toyah’s sister Leanne.

But what is going on? Does he have a partner, or secret family?

And now, as Toyah invites herself on another demolition protest with Spider, it looks as though she might be in trouble.

Toyah hits it off with newcomer Griff, to Spider’s dismay (Credit: ITV)

Spider is uneasy when fellow protestor Griff introduces himself to Toyah.

Inviting herself along to their protest, Toyah gets further in with Spider and Griff.

After the protest, Spider tells Toyah that she should steer clear from Griff as she’s on bail.

He explains that Griff is a loose cannon. Clearly there’s something that he isn’t telling her.

Is Toyah falling in with a bad crowd? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne issues a warning

Later, Leanne accuses Spider of leading Toyah astray and predicts imminent danger.

She warns Spider not to hurt her sister.

Is Leanne right?

Does the arrival of newcomer Griff spell danger for Toyah?

What is Spider hiding?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will you be watching next week’s episodes of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.