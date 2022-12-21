Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah blows Spider’s cover as she issues David terrifying warning?

Latest Coronation Street spoilers suggest that Toyah may blow Spider’s cover as an undercover police officer, issuing David a terrifying warning about Griff.

What will Toyah say to David?

And will it put Spider in grave danger?

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street saw Spider finally tell Toyah the truth about his job (Credit: ITV)

Spider comes clean to Toyah

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street saw Spider and Max go on a camping trip with Griff and his friends.

On the trip, Max stumbled across a bomb that Griff was planning to use in a attack.

Later, the bomb went off prematurely in the car, injuring Max.

Griff and Spider rushed Max to the hospital.

There, Griff pretended to be Max’s dad.

While Griff lied about the accident to the nurses, Max pretended that he couldn’t remember what had happened.

Later, Spider called his boss in the police force, to explain what had happened.

When approached by Toyah, he finally came clean as an undercover police officer.

As the Platt family celebrate Christmas, David pushes Max further into Griff’s web (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah blows Spider’s cover?

This week Spider pleads with Toyah to stay quiet about his job. But will she?

Meanwhile Griff convinces Max to lie to the police about what happened on the camping trip.

Next week Max celebrates Christmas with David and his family.

He is thrilled to unwrap a state-of-the-art video editing package for Christmas.

However, when David makes a remark about Griff, a furious Max storms out.

Later, David is unsettled to see Max acting pally with Griff at the Christmas market.

But when David tries to pull Max away, Max brushes off his dad.

Can David save Max from Griff’s influence? (Credit: ITV)

David is left reeling as Max reveals that he’s moving in with Griff.

As Max settles in at Griff’s flat, Toyah approaches David and issues him a terrifying warning.

She tells David that Griff is dangerous, and that he needs to get Max away.

But will she reveal how she knows all of this?

Will her warning to David blow Spider’s cover?

