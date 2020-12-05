Coronation Street SPOILERS: Toyah Battersby and Imran Habeeb get a baby for Christmas

Coronation Street residents Toyah Battersby and Imran Habeeb will have a special Christmas surprise this year.

The counsellor and the lawyer have been desperate to foster children and help troubled kids.

Imran and Toyah are overjoyed to have a baby to care for (Credit: ITV)

And now the soaps has confirmed that the couple will get their chance this festive season.

Their story will play a central role in this year’s Christmas Day episode.

Toyah, who has long wanted a child, will be delighted when they are handed their first opportunity to foster a child.

In upcoming episodes, Toyah and Imran get the news that their application to become foster parents has been successful.

They have been going through the interview and checks process for months, and they finally get good news.

However the timing isn’t ideal with Toyah’s nephew Oliver’s death still fresh for the family.

Leanne insists she is OK with Toyah and Imran taking in the baby (Credit: ITV)

Toyah and Imran worry about Leanne’s reaction but are relieved when she selflessly insists that she’s happy for them.

Just days later the pair receive a call and on Christmas Eve they take in a baby under an emergency placement.

Immediately they say yes and despite the fact the placement will last just 24 hours they are over the moon.

Toyah Battersby has long wanted a baby (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Toyah Battersby finally gets her baby – but just for Christmas

Thrown into excitement and panic, the couple frantically make preparations while Christmas goes on around them.

In Corrie’s bumper hour-long Christmas Day episode, the couple are exhausted after a sleepless night but in their element.

Enjoying the challenge of caring for a baby, the couple take advice from mum of four Gemma Winter.

Toyah takes the advice with thanks, but when it comes down to it – she knows she will have to give baby Mason back.

But when the time comes, will she be able to?

Coronation Street airs on Christmas Eve at 7.45pm and Christmas Day at 7pm on ITV.

